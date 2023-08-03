Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who still trails the thrice-indicted ex-pr*sident of the U.S. by wide margins in primary polling, desperately needs to find ways to distinguish himself from Donald Trump, other than laughing like Salacious Crumb on 3 pounds of bath salts suppositories and eagerly troweling chocolate pudding into his maw with his glistening array of regular-sized fingers.

So what if we never get to see the much-ballyhooed cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk? Epic white person slap-fights occur at least fortnightly at the Whole Foods fromage kiosk, so no one gives a sh*t anymore. That’s old news anyway. But DeSantis—whose presidential campaign has been eerily like the Hindenburg’s farewell tour, except with marginally more Nazis—has accepted California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s long-standing debate challenge. And, boy oh boy, talk about bloodsport.

On Wednesday, during a live interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and his applause-happy studio audience, the Florida governor finally agreed to Hannity’s proposal to moderate a DeSantis-Newsom debate—whether he really wanted to or not.

Watch:

x NEW: Ron DeSantis accepts Gavin Newsom's challenge of a Hannity-moderated debate. pic.twitter.com/2WIELjahX8 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2023

Transcript!

HANNITY: “All right, you heard Gavin make the offer, your answer is?” DESANTIS: “Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done, just tell me when and where.”

Who else thinks the past 30 or so Google searches on DeSantis’ computer are all some variation of “How smile like human Earth person”?

I’ve seen more natural grins on poop emojis. He looks like his grandma just asked him if she can bring a ham casserole to his bachelor party.

The New York Times:

Mr. Newsom has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in running for president, perhaps as soon as 2028. And Mr. DeSantis’s own presidential campaign is being drowned out by the inescapable presence of former President Donald J. Trump, who led him by more than 35 percentage points in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll on the Republican primary, and whose three criminal indictments have dominated the news for months. Both Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Newsom have sought to present themselves as the platonic ideal of a governor of their party, and their state as a haven. Mr. DeSantis has moved Florida sharply to the right, signing laws that ban abortion after six weeks and restrict transgender rights, and advertising his rejection of public health measures during the pandemic. Mr. Newsom has signed extensive climate measures, sought to make California a “sanctuary” for abortion access for people from out of state and recently called for a constitutional amendment to enact gun regulations.

Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to a debate for nearly a year now, ever since DeSantis started playing disingenuous games with innocent immigrants’ lives to grab attention. So it’s interesting that DeSantis only agreed to the debate after being cornered by Hannity during his latest Fox appearance.

x Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day. @CNN https://t.co/vTJHQxfArW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 16, 2022

Newsom has also been drawing a stark contrast between California’s progressive policies and DeSantis’ maladministration. Last year, he ran ads in Florida claiming “freedom is under attack” in the state.

And while Newsom was once married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, his judgment seems pretty solid otherwise. And it’s telling that Newsom—not DeSantis, who could really use the exposure—has been the one pushing for the debate.

Insider:

"Governor Newsom has been challenging DeSantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week. Nov. 8 or 10 — DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games," a spokesperson for Newsom told NBC in a statement. Newsom's team has proposed a 90-minute debate that will be aired live on Fox News, according to a July 28 proposal obtained by NBC. "This event will be marketed as a Red v. Blue debate that is focused on the impact of representation at the state level," said the proposal.

In case you’re wondering if Newsom is ready, believe me when I say we should be looking forward to this debate almost as much as we look forward to DeSantis backing out of it sometime before you finish reading this story.

Because. Newsom. Will. Crush. Him.

For one thing, he’s on the right side of history. DeSantis has been disrupting immigrants’ lives as part of a shameless scheme to prove he’s an even bigger asshole than Trump, and he knows it. For another, Newsom can more than hold his own, even with a bellowing banshee like Hannity. He has a solid command of the facts and the confidence to cut through all the usual Fox-fried fuckery.

Which may be why he offered to debate DeSantis “with one-day notice and with no notes.” As a viral clip from Newsom’s June appearance on “Hannity” makes clear, dude doesn’t need ‘em.

While it’s fair to question whether Democrats should lower themselves by appearing on Fox News, this cagematch debate might actually help cut through some of the usual right-wing noise. Fox viewers so infrequently encounter an actual fact, and Newsom will be armed with a fusillade of them. Exposing DeSantis is relatively easy, but stomping his guts out in lurid fashion on Fox News will not only sink his campaign faster, it may also give the network’s viewers something to think about.

Assuming their own pudding brains can still be saved from the depredations of DeSantis’ zombie fingers, that is.

