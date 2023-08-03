Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., at 4 PM ET, to be arraigned on four federal criminal charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Those charges are conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. He’s expected to plead not guilty to all four, just as he pleaded not guilty to felony falsification of business records charges in New York state and federal felony charges regarding his “willful retention” of classified documents.

Trump will be placed under arrest and processed (albeit with some special treatment—he won’t have a mug shot taken, for instance), then appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya to enter his plea. “Because Trump has already been processed in the federal system for his arrest in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case,” CNN reports, “his booking today is likely to be streamlined.” How’s that for a frequent flier perk?

Trump has traveled from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to the nation’s capital for this purpose. He is likely to deliver a rant about the unfairness of the whole situation at some point Thursday following his arraignment.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but Daily Kos will have continuing coverage as it’s available.