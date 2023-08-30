May We Have A Moment?

As the world zigs toward coverage of TFG’s trials, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and climate disasters left and right, C&J will ever-so-briefly zag as we note that the National Park Service turned 107 this month. Here are a few vistas hand-selected by C&J. Consider this a deep-tissue massage for your ocular nerve as another week hurtles down the tracks:

Yellowstone

Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters, created by President Obama in 2016. (Say hi to Fluffy.)

Glacier National Park

National Mall

Sorry-not-sorry for that last one. Couldn’t help myself. (Not that I tried very hard.)

You can see more breathtaking pics of some of the amazing places that define our geography and historic sites, click here and/or click here. We now rejoin our regularly-scheduled mayhem already in progress.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Note: Today's C&J is a complete forgery. The original is hidden behind a painting of dogs playing poker in the rumpus room at Monticello.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til autumn starts: 24

Days 'til the Seymour Apple Festival in Missouri: 8

Drop in U.S. coal generation during the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022: -28%

Percent of U.S. electricity generated by coal between January and June: 15%

Inmate number of the 45th president of the United States at the Fulton County, Georgia jail: PO1135809

The last year when Fannie Mae Single-family serious delinquency on their mortgages was as low as it is now: 2002

Age of Starbucks pumpkin spice latte as of this year: 20

Mid-week Rapture Index: 185 (including 4 plagues and 1 predictor who knows everything and nothing). Soul Protection Factor 8 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Hello, I must be going…

CHEERS to a good start. Once again that rascally old dog President Joe Biden does what no president in the history of our great country—not even Lincoln with the hat—has ever done before: forced the pharma giants to negotiate drug prices. For now it's only ten, and only for Medicare recipients, but over a dozen more will be targeted each year for the foreseeable future. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the inaugural discount class of 2023:

Eliquis, a blood thinner You get the entire set for the low, low price of only $19.95! Xarelto, a blood thinner Januvia, a diabetes drug Jardiance, a diabetes drug Enbrel, a rheumatoid arthritis drug Imbruvica, a drug for blood cancers Farxiga, a drug for diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease Entresto, a heart failure drug Stelara, a drug for psoriasis and Crohn's disease Fiasp and NovoLog, for diabetes

Naturally, the drug companies are crying in their beakers. But they'll be just fine. And once the Medicare prices come down, you can likely count on discounts spreading throughout the U.S. health care system, leaving more money in ordinary Americans’ pockets. Oh my god—it's a form of trickle-down economics that really trickles down! (Suck it Reagan. You lose.)

JEERS to late summer in the south. I'm sorry, but I'm out of words when it comes to these monsters:

We watch. We wait.

CHEERS to "One ringy dingy...Two ringy dingy..." On August 30, 1963, a hotline was set up between Moscow and D.C. for the purpose of keeping the superpowers in constant contact during emergencies. It worked really well. In fact we hear an aide to Khrushchev is still shuffling around Red Square looking for Amanda Hugginkiss.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Had the pull out the government name on Ezekiel…😅 pic.twitter.com/fAjt3dFhnE — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) August 19, 2023

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to furry ambushes. On August 30, 1979, President Jimmy Carter was attacked by a 20-foot tall rabbit with laser eyes and a grenade in each paw! Or…not:

Carter was alone in a small fishing boat when a swamp rabbit, a species of large cottontail, began swimming toward his boat. Carter vs. wascally wabbit He turned the frightened and agitated rabbit away with a paddle. Several months later he jokingly mentioned it to press secretary Jody Powell, who repeated it offhandedly to a reporter. To Powell's horror, The Washington Post headlined "President Attacked by Rabbit." Carter was lampooned by turns as crazy, weak, and ineffective.

It was a low-water mark for shoddiness in journalism. Or as Fox News would call it: a high-water mark for excellence in journalism.

JEERS to the fog of war. Here's the latest on the big conflict that’s many months old now. There's chaos and confusion and attacks, and everybody's yelling orders and instructions. "Do this!" "Do that!" "Send them over here!" "No, send them over there!" Even more attacks are likely for the foreseeable future. They may even intensify as more and more snipers come out of the woodwork to inflict more damage, doing little but adding to the mayhem for a few pieces of silver from their evil, scheming overlords. But enough about the media's treatment of President Biden. I hear the Russia-Ukraine war is still going on, too.

Ten years ago in C&J: August 30, 2013

CHEERS to taking your spatula and going home. Those supposedly "isolated" fast-food-worker strikes that have been breaking out sporadically are about to get super sized. Dovetailing on momentum from yesterday's commemoration of the 1963 March for Jobs and Freedom, workers in a minimum of 50 cities are expected to walk off the job today to get management's attention. At issue is…

…the fight for $15 an hour and the right to form a union without retaliation or unfair labor practices continuing to grow. Workers are expected to strike at the nation’s major national fast-food restaurants, including McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s and KFC. Clergy, elected officials, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (in conjunction with Progressive Congress), and community supporters will join fast-food workers on the strike lines in cities from Seattle to Tampa.

As a former burger flipper under the golden arches (and the fastest Quarter Pounder dresser in New England, according to me), I think what they're doing is great. Namely, preventing Americans from eating fast food for an entire day.

And just one more…

CHEERS to Self-evident Truths—Part 299 in our 33,976-part series. There's simply no argument on this one: When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore. And starting tonight you're really gonna get an eyeful. Yes, it's a rare "Jazz-Hands Blue Moon” moon, and we hope you're prepared to be dazzled:

The next Full Moon on Wednesday, August 30, is a special one. It’s the closest, biggest, and brightest Moon of the entire year, plus it’s also a Blue Moon. Bottom line: If you have clear skies, don’t miss the brightest Moon of the year! [Wink.] Hi, Neil. Hi, Michael. The term Blue Moon is most commonly used when we have two full Moons in a single month. … It’s exceptionally close in Moon miles from Earth (222,043 miles). The next time we’ll have a closer full Supermoon is November 5, 2025, when the moon lies 221,817 miles from Earth.

Usual full-moon drill: if skies are clear, get yer butt out in the back yard, look up, think of Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins (Buzz Aldrin, thankfully, is still with us), and give ‘em a wink. And if you’ve been drinking, make sure you leave a trail of cocktail peanuts so you can find your way back inside.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

