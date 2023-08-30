Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had another incident during a Wednesday media appearance in Covington, Kentucky. Asked about whether or not he plans to run in “three short years” when his seat is up for reelection, McConnell froze until an aide came up and asked if he had heard the question. The aide then said, “We are going to need a minute.”

The two videos shared by @HannahPThomas from WLWT5 on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are reminiscent of McConnell’s freeze in front of reporters on July 26.

x BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

McConnell subsequently answered at least one more question after the aide intervened. The second video shows McConnell’s brief answer to a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.