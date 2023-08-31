👉 PLEASE DO buy the new book ON THE TRAIL OF TOM THE DANCING BUG! Four years of Tom the Dancing Bugness between two covers. Information here.

👉 PLEASE DO JOIN THE INNER HIVE today and get each week's comic at least a day before publication! Plus other stuff! Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible.

👉 PLEASE DO sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review!

👉 PLEASE DO follow @RubenBolling on Mastodon , Spoutible, Post, Bluesky, and Threads. Comics posted on Facebook, and Instagram. Also, unfortunately, on Twitter, or X, or whatever, but burning my account down.

👉 IF YOU LIKE, feel free to read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.