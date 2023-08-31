Good news, everyone: We're a hellhole. The Canadian government released updated travel advisories, warning its citizens who plan to travel to the U.S. that “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws." This advisory is followed by a link to a government page that advises its LGBTQ+ citizens of the dangers and reduced rights they may face abroad.

The revised advisory joins other warnings that Canada gives to its citizens traveling to the United States: "Incidences of mass shootings occur, resulting most often in casualties," and "Terrorist attacks could occur at any time."

The Canadian government's new warning does not name the states that pose the most risk, and according to The Washington Post's story about the change, a spokesman for the government department responsible for the change similarly appeared to dodge when he "pointed to legislation passed this year in certain U.S. states 'banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender affirming care and from participation in sporting events,' among other restrictions."

So mostly Florida, then. The same state that U.S.-based civil rights groups have been warning people about. While the number of Canadians traveling to the United States for gender-affirming care is likely low, the possibility of getting caught up in whatever a random-ass sheriff might consider a "drag show" makes visiting the states riskier. Not even the politicians passing the new laws have been able to figure it out.

If you're doing the Orlando theme-park circuit and you hold your wife's purse while she's in the bathroom, how good do you have to look while holding it before it counts as putting on a "show”? Hell if any of us know. And it's probably wise for Canadian officials to evade naming which states they're talking about because, as the Post points this out, new anti-drag, anti-trans-people-existing laws have passed at an unprecedented clip. What's legal in Republican-held states this week might lead to your arrest three weeks from now.

This probably won’t help the Florida tourism industry, which is beginning to see the damage from Gov. Ron DeSantis' singular focus on demonizing anything that Nazis ever wrote pamphlets condemning. But it's also not clear if a Canadian who’s managed to miss news of the anti-trans fever in the United States still has the rigor to check government travel advisories. So it’s less knowable whether the new advisory will cause more avoidance of Republican-dominated states than we're currently seeing.

