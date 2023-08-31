On Thursday, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, urged the committee’s chairman, James Comer, to “compel Jared Kushner to comply with document requests he has ignored and defied for over a year.” Those requests came in 2022 from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform when Democratic representatives were using the committee to investigate the very real “appearance of a quid pro quo for your foreign policy work during the Trump Administration.” The billions (with a “B”) that Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, has received from various Gulf monarchies, as well as the $2 billion (with a “B”!) he got from Saudi Arabia is orders of magnitude more than what Comer’s unsubstantiated claims against Hunter Biden are.

Raskin’s letter to Comer comes just weeks after the House committee chairman went on CNN and acknowledged when pressed, “I think that what Kushner did crossed the line of ethics.” Raskin writes that with Comer’s “recent acknowledgement” of Kushner’s ethical failures, along with the chairman’s “repeated assertions that our Committee is ‘investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions,’” Raskin thought it was a good time to ask Comer to put his money where his mouth is.

Comer, a man whose ethical standards seem to lie somewhere between a dungeon and a hole in the ground, responded through a spokesperson, saying, “Ranking Member Raskin’s letter to Chairman Comer is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the mounting evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes.” What is that evidence? Nobody knows.

RELATED STORY: House Republican admits he can't find any Biden crimes

To put things into perspective, the circumstantial evidence of corruption on the part of Jared Kushner—who unlike Hunter Biden was literally a top adviser to the president of the United States—is mountainous. Meanwhile, after subpoenas and the full power of his committee, Comer has not been able to produce any evidence that Hunter Biden did anything wrong. In fact, the only evidence Comer has provided seems to prove that then-Vice President Joe Biden, with all of his responsibilities, was trying very hard to be a supportive father to his son.

On the other hand:

Jared Kushner received his top-secret clearance over the objections of two White House security specialists because of how dubious his connections with foreign money were.

Back in 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( MBS ) reportedly bragged that Kushner was “ in his pocket. ”

The more details that come out about Kushner’s Affinity Partner fund, the more obvious it becomes that it is an entirely Saudi investment fund that manages “ roughly $3 billion .” C ommittee Democrats say “99% of [that] was ‘attributable to clients who are non-United States persons.’”

Every accusation is a confession with the conservative movement. While Comer, Rep. Jim Jordan, and others hold three-ring-circus-style investigations into Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, the real organized swamp, including Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, continues to profit off of their corrupt behavior.

Sign the petition: Demand transparency about Jared Kushner’s Saudi business dealings.

Trump’s continuing legal problems, the car crash of a Republican debate, and the polling numbers defy the traditional media’s narrative that the Republican Party is even above water with voters.

x Embedded Content

RELATED STORIES:

Kellyanne Conway seems to throw Jared Kushner under the bus over the $2 billion he got from Saudis

President Trump is getting 38 new trademarks from China including one for 'escort services'

Bombshell: Kushner helped create 'campaign' shell company that secretly paid Trump's family members

'Maybe hold a hearing': Rep. Moskowitz turns Comer's 'misinformation' complaint back on Republicans