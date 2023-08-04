Three Score and Two Years Ago Today... Mr. and Mrs. Barack H. Obama 6085 Kalanianaole Hwy., son, Aug. 4 —Honolulu Advertiser, 1961 Remember during the '08 campaign when the traditional media tried spinning the line that Obama was too young and wet-behind-the-huge-ears to be president? I laughed, knowing that his accomplished POTUSmates in the 40-something club include Teddy Roosevelt, James K. Polk, John F. Kennedy, and Bill Clinton. Besides, a quick check of the highlights of his birth year, 1961, is enough to make your bones feel a bit creaky:

✓ None of the James Bond movies had been released; West Side Story won the Oscar for Best Picture ✓ John F. Kennedy was sworn in as the 35th president—Obama is #44 ✓ The Grammy for best Rock & Roll recording: Chubby Checker, "Let's Twist Again"; Best R&B recording: Ray Charles, "Hit the Road Jack" Another trip around the sun for the Energizer POTUS, deemed the 11th-best in the latest Siena College survey. ✓ The Dow Jones Industrials reached a high of...734. ✓ Median price of a new home: $17,200 ✓ Harper Lee won a Pulitzer for To Kill A Mockingbird ✓ East Germany replaced its barbed wire barricades with a permanent wall dividing Berlin ✓ The Emmy for outstanding news program went to The Huntley-Brinkley Report ✓ Roger Maris hit 61 home runs, breaking Babe Ruth's single-season record ✓ The price of a gallon of gas: 31 cents.

Certain policy and strategy differences aside, I consider Obama one of the greatest embodiments of what the U.S. presidency should be, and I'm ready to be adopted as soon as he and Michelle submit the paperwork. (What is taking so long???) So Happy 62nd Birthday, Mr. President…and many blessings on your Marxist socialist Muslim Jade Helm Benghazi tan-suit-wearing Nicorette-chewing camels.

Cheers and Jeers for Friday, August 4, 2023

Note: Great news! Tonight we've swapped out the rusty old forks in the C&J cafeteria for shiny new ones. Yes…the tines, they are a-changin’.

By the Numbers:

6 days!!!

Days 'til National Bowling Day: 8

Days 'til the Illinois State Fair in Springfield: 6

Percent of the world's population affected by July's heat wave who likely wouldn’t have experienced its severity if not for human-caused global warming, according to nonprofit research group Climate Central: 80%

Speed by which processing time for tax refunds will be cut when the IRS digitizes all paper-filed returns by 2025: 4 weeks

Number of days the ban on selling incandescent light bulbs, 16 years in the making, has been in effect: 4

Increase in heavy truck sales over the last year: 18%

Factor by which cases of leprosy have increased in Ron DeSantis's Florida: 2x

Puppy Pic of the Day: Weekend plans…

CHEERS to the wheels of justice. I watched them turn yesterday! And I didn’t even need a microscope to see it happen. It was so banal, really. Turned himself in to the authorities. Got processed. Entered a courtroom with his lawyers. Pleaded 'not guilty.’ Then a bunch of blah blah blah and date setting and so on and so forth. Then the judge’s gavel went "Thwack!" and the defendant was ushered out of the courtroom and allowed to go back home pending trial. But enough about the lawsuit against my neighbor for not returning my lawnmower. Anyone hear how the Trump indictment went?

CHEERS to how the Trump indictment went! He got busted on charges of crimey business involving conspiracy, more conspiracy, obstruction, even more obstruction, ketchup abuse, and that hair. a Judge set the next date for August 28, after which the 45th president flew back to New Jersey to grift ‘n golf while he awaits either trial or a fatal hamberder-related heart attack. His cult failed to do any insurrecting, as they’re fully aware that a Democrat controls our F-16s and Abrams tanks. The media made the whole thing so boring that I stopped paying attention right after I heard the words “What’s your opinion, Andrea Mitchell?” and toodled off to watch random patches of paint dry. (But not the semi-glosses, as I’m trying to keep my blood pressure in check.)

CHEERS to the thrill of victory. On tomorrow’s date in 1923, Henry Sullivan became the first American to swim across the English Channel. According to witnesses, the feat occurred moments after someone offered him a plate of haggis.

x It's so hot out...



Remember to stay hydrated! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ubC96tv542 — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) July 31, 2023

-

CHEERS to site #1. Be sure to raise a glass to the internet Sunday. It’s the 32nd anniversary of the first web site:

It was British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee who gave birth to the idea while working at a Swiss physics laboratory in 1989. The first server was launched publicly, two years later, on August 6, 1991. Sir Tim originally developed the web to meet the demand for information-sharing between physicists in universities and institutes around the world. x Embedded Content Thanks, Tim, for giving Hamsters everywhere a place to dance. - By late 1993, there were more than 500 known web servers, and the world wide web accounted for 1% of internet traffic. Two decades later, there were an estimated 630 million websites online.

You can see that first web page in all its geeky glory here. Today the United States ranks 11th in terms of overall internet speed and 13th in mobile internet speed, which is pretty embarrassing. But anyway…on behalf of the porn industry, pootie lovers, Trump-taunting Tik Tok teens, and all five million widows of Nigerian foreign ministers who desperately want to give you millions of dollars if you'll just give them your bank account number, America would just like to say…

[Buffering…]

[Buffering…]

[Buffering…]

...TY LOL.

CHEERS to home vegetation. I have some serious DVR tube-age to catch up on this weekend: Judge Judy, Judge Cristina, Judge Steve, People’s Court, Divorce Court, Hot Bench, all the Star Treks—oh, the work of a political scholar is never done.

Or ditch the TV and take a nice August weekend snooze.

What else is on? Well, besides Chris Hayes and the MSNBC crew parsing the Friday news dumps, MAGA presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy refuses to criticize opponent Donald Trump as he talks with Margaret Hoover on PBS’s Firing Line. If you're looking for the latest movie theater and streaming options (another Mutant Ninja Turtles flick tops the list this weekend), you can check 'em out at Rotten Tomatoes. Sports: the MLB schedule is here, the Women’s World Cup info is here (USA plays Sweden Sunday), and the WNBA schedule is here.

On 60 Minutes: the search for new viruses in Uganda and the first female virtuoso player of the African instrument called the kora. Other than that, it’s slim pickins. Now here's your Sunday morning lineup:

Meet the Press: TBA Also: the ghost of Tricky Dick shows up and demands to know what the blazes is going on. CNN's State of the Union: Trump attorney John ”I’m losing his case for him already” Lauro; Mike Pence; Chris Christie; no Democrats. This Week: Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA); Trump attorney John ”My client is guilty!” Lauro; Gov. Doug Burgum (MAGA Cult-ND). Face the Nation: MAGA cult presidential candidates Will Hurd and Mike Pence; Trump attorney John ”Boy, I suck at this job” Lauro; former Trump election security chief Chris Krebs; Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN); worst Attorney general since John Mitchell Bill Barr. Fox GOP Talking Points Sunday: John ”I am such a rookie” Lauro; Reps. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) and Chip Roy (MAGA Cult-TX).

Happy viewing!

Ten years ago in C&J: August 4, 2013

JEERS to nakedly prurient priorities. Saturday afternoon I was toolin' around the internets, and I stopped at MSNBC.com for a bit. Their #1 headline in the BIG BOX at the top of their site read: "Aging nudists seek new skin as ranks dwindle." To the right of it, in the {{{teeny tiny box}}} and lumped in with a bunch of other stories was this: "Al Qaeda threat is 'real and serious,' warns intel committee chairman." It was like the terror threat, which caused evacuations of over twenty U.S. embassies around the world, wasn't all that important and could be minimized. I just have one question: when did MSNBC make Condi Rice their senior editor?

And just one more…

CHEERS to my August 5 birthday posse. Neil Armstrong. Lizz Winstead. Director John Huston. Loni Anderson. Maureen "Marcia Marcia Marcia!" McCormick. Patrick Ewing. The Elephant Man. Bruce Horak (Lt. Hemmer on Strange New Worlds). Kossacks "Simple," "dmb0857," "stlsophos" and "LeoDaLion." And if I may propose a mind puzzle: Barack Obama was born at 7:30pm Hawaii time on August 4th, which would make it 1:30am August 5th eastern time...so I say he and I validly share the same birthday and he gets to join our posse, too.

Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio circa 1964. I can still smell the Schlitz and unfiltered Camels from the delivery room.

Usual routine for us tomorrow: we’ll swarm Denny's for our birthday discount (59% for me, so I’ll order a Bacon Slam, a Sausage Slam, a Ham Slam, a French Slam, A Wham Bam Thank You Slam, a Slam Slam combining all the Slams, a Lipitor chaser, and a Diet Rite Cola), and then spend the day stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. And since then the poor will then be rich and the rich will be poor, we’ll do the whole thing over again in reverse.

Then we’ll soak our feet during Jeopardy! before we head back out to play a few rounds of "Shut up, you kids, or we're calling the cops!" So, basically, just an ordinary day ending in y—but with cake. (And, this year, a catapult. Thanks again, Santa.)

Have a great weekend. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

