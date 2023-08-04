Donald Trump was arraigned for the third time Thursday. The disgraced former president pleaded not guilty to four federal counts of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Earlier in the day, Trump smashed that all caps button and wrote on his Truth Social site that it was an “HONOR” to be indicted because “I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU.”

The arraignment took some time, and Fox News tried to spin the historic and treasonous nature of Thursday’s event by suggesting that all publicity is good publicity. After leaving the courtroom, Trump spoke briefly to reporters at an airport tarmac where his plane was waiting for him. Holding a big sad umbrella, Trump prattled in a very not-all-caps way about some connection between him not being president and the infrastructure of the nation’s capital not being up to snuff.

“This is a very sad day for America,” he intoned. “And it was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti. This is not the place that I left. It's a very sad thing to see it. When you look at what's happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent.”

He ended his rambling statement by implying this was all happening because he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president. “So if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him,” Trump blathered. How about both?

It was sort of funny.

Trump has leaned into the persecution language in the past couple of days, releasing a statement on Wednesday saying this new indictment was “reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.” Today’s withering, low-energy statement didn’t elicit the sympathy he may (or may not) have been looking for.

Hat tip to The Heartland Signal for the video:

Many people responded with their translations of what they believe he was trying to say.

x "I can't get a fair trial here. Look at these buildings." — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) August 3, 2023

Others attempted to illustrate those translations.

x Could have better conveyed what he said with this gif pic.twitter.com/81tnmjSvcs — New Yorker in DC threads.net/@nykrindc (@NYkrinDC) August 3, 2023

And while I do not know if this is accurate, knowing Donald Trump, it very well may be.

x Here's the motorcade route. The black oval is the only part of the trip where he could have seen buildings in DC at ground level. pic.twitter.com/FlM61GNf8T — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 3, 2023

And finally:

x Trump literally tried to get Zelensky to investigate his political opponent when he was president. It’s always projection 🙄 https://t.co/lrkjjcRPF2 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 3, 2023

Sign the petition: Disqualify Trump from running for public office