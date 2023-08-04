Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has been going out of his way to demonstrate precisely why the court needs to either voluntarily adopt a code of ethics, or have it imposed on the justices by Congress. That’s the message Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats gave Chief Justice John Roberts in a letter Thursday, shouldering him with the responsibility of telling Alito to recuse himself from a case that will be heard during the next session.

Alito has been relying on The Wall Street Journal in recent weeks to tell his side of his ethics-abusing story. First, he was gifted an op-ed there to rebut ProPublica’s story about how he had enjoyed an all-expense-paid luxury fishing trip with a wealthy hedge fund manager who had business before the court. Then he granted a long softball interview to the paper, declaring that he and the court are above the law. That interview was with David Rivkin Jr., a regular contributor to the Journal; he also happens to be a lawyer who will be arguing before the court in a major tax case next session.

Alito’s brazen efforts to declare himself untouchable prove what Senate Democrats have been saying: The court needs to be reformed.

x Twice now, Justice Alito has gone straight to the Wall Street Journal to publicly comment on and meddle in Congressional activity.



The interview was conducted by an attorney with a case before the Supreme Court next term.



Alito must recuse himself in Moore v. U.S. https://t.co/L2wRFYMsxw — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 3, 2023

Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and all of the Democrats on the committee wrote to Roberts to point out that the Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices the court is operating under is worthless. In declining to talk to the committee about the issue, Roberts insisted all the justices have agreed to this statement, so there was no need for further action and no need for him to talk to Congress about it. Alito’s actions, they write, prove how worthless that statement is. The justice has “twice violated this admittedly limited Statement on Ethics by ‘creat[ing] an appearance of impropriety in the minds of reasonable members of the public.’”

First he used the Journal to “[opine] on the constitutionality of legislation under consideration by the U.S. Senate,” and he “publicly prejudged a matter that could come before the Court in the future.” That’s a violation of the Statement on Ethics because it could lead “an unbiased and reasonable person who is aware of all relevant facts” to “doubt that the Justice could fairly discharge his or her duties.”

The second violation was prejudging a potential case in a public statement in the interview with lawyer Rivkin, who is going to be arguing in front of Alito next session. “Mr. Rivkin’s access to Justice Alito and efforts to help Justice Alito air his personal grievances could cast doubt on Justice Alito’s ability to fairly discharge his duties in a case in which Mr. Rivkin represents one of the parties,” the senators wrote.

Then they turn the screws on Roberts, throwing his own words back at him.

Since 2011, you have argued that the Supreme Court can police its own ethical conduct. Yet, this year has been marked by revelation after revelation of justices receiving lavish gifts that they failed to disclose as required by law or otherwise using their offices and taxpayer-funded resources for personal gain. Instead of restoring public confidence in the Court’s ethical standards and adopting a binding and enforceable code of conduct, the Court instead issued the Statement on Ethics…. As you wrote in 2011, “[j]udges must exercise both constant vigilance and good judgment to fulfill the obligations they have all taken since the beginning of the Republic.” Due to the aforementioned violations of the Statement on Ethics, which Justice Alito himself signed, we believe that he has exercised neither. Recusal in these matters is the only reasonable way for Justice Alito to prevent further damage to public confidence in the Court.

Using Roberts’ own words against him is a smart tactic. It makes him responsible for the justices’ conduct and it puts the onus on him to rein in Alito. Durbin knows just as well as Roberts that Alito is too arrogant and too egotistical to accept that intervention. It’s entirely Alito’s decision whether or not to recuse on any case—Roberts can’t make him do it.

This won’t make Alito act ethically. He believes he is above all that. What it will do is increase public scrutiny on this case and Roberts knows that, too. It’s one more pressure point to try to force Roberts to act on imposing a binding code of conduct and ethics for the justices. It’s not going to happen legislatively as long as there’s a Republican majority in the House and Republicans can filibuster in the Senate.

