Late last month, Trump attorney John Lauro—who, by the way, essentially admitted on Thursday that Trump was guilty of at least one of the charges brought against him—made it clear that his client’s Jan. 6 trial should be televised to the nation. And in a rare show of bipartisanship, congressional Democrats are now saying they want exactly the same thing.

It may be tempting to try to dive into the mind of Donald Trump—if it didn’t sound so dangerous and daunting. One wrong turn and you might get trapped in a brief cognitive loop wherein you’re languidly slurping an increasingly pestilent series of parboiled meats off the floor of an elegant, chandelier-bedecked bathroom for the rest of eternity. It’s just not worth it. But without knowing Trump’s “mind,” it’s awfully difficult to assess why on God’s green one he’d ever want his Jan. 6 trial broadcast to the nation.

Though that’s exactly what he—and his lawyers—appear to want. But hey, we’re not here to understand Caesar Augustus Gloop; we’re here to bury him. Or watch in quiet, bemused appreciation as he does all the heavy lifting himself.

It’s far easier to understand the Democrats’ motivation.

In a Thursday letter, more than three dozen House Democrats requested that the Judicial Conference (which oversees federal courts) permit Trump’s upcoming trial be broadcast to the country. That’s what Trump’s team wants, too, so at the very least it looks like one side or the other is making a huge mistake. Gee, wonder which one it is.

In a letter led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who served on the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Democrats asked that the Judicial Conference "explicitly authorize the broadcasting of court proceedings in the cases of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump." "It is imperative the Conference ensures timely access to accurate and reliable information surrounding these cases and all of their proceedings, given the extraordinary national importance to our democratic institutions and the need for transparency," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, sent Thursday to Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, the secretary of the Judicial Conference. The letter, whose signatories also included other members who served on the former Jan. 6 committee, noted that the Judicial Conference has "historically supported increased transparency and public access to the courts’ activities."

Again, it’s easy to see why Democrats want the trial to be televised. It promises to be a fluorescent shitshow unlike anything this nation’s seen, and the refulgent stink lines wafting from Trump’s purpling political corpse are by now impossible to miss—assuming people tune in long enough to spot them. And a Nancy Grace-level courtroom spectacle could surely do the trick.

After all, while we all love to see incorrigible criminals get their comeuppance, the court of public opinion matters in this trial a lot more than usual, because the defendant wants to return to the scene of the crime and do everything he’s accused of—and worse—all over again.

So, yeah, the entire country needs to become intimately familiar with every lurid moment of Trump’s bumbling coup. And luckily, Trump’s team claims it agrees.

“I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort so that we can take the curtain away and all Americans can see what’s happening,” Trump attorney Lauro said during a July 21 appearance on Fox News after Trump plaintively bleated about the target letter he’d received from special counsel Jack Smith.

As the policymaking body for the federal courts, the Judicial Conference has historically supported increased transparency and public access to the courts’ activities. Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings. If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses.

We all remember that Trump’s (attempted) revolution was televised, so why not broadcast its aftermath, too? Our democracy’s future may very well depend on it.

