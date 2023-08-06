While Fox News melts down over Joe Biden sipping from a “Dark Brandon” coffee cup, they somehow seem to be ignoring their guy wandering 5th Avenue in his underwear screaming at trash cans.

It’s clearly dawned on Trump that he may literally end up in prison.

NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!

Tourism is fine in D.C., but are we really going to pretend that Trump cares about D.C.’s tourism rate? This is the guy who ignored COVID when he thought it was only killing urban liberals.

DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN "OPPONENT" CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!! | HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA. OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

ALL CAPS MAKES TRUMP SOUND VERY CENTERED, CALM, AND RATIONAL.

It’s weird how he’s still clinging to “what took them so long” as one of his chief talking points. Everyone else is prattling with their “free speech to commit crimes” defense, and while Trump gets to that below, he waters that narrative down arguing that “THEY WERE TOO METHODICAL AND CAREFUL AND EVEN THOUGH IT WAS WITHIN THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS IT MAKES IT ALL WRONG.”

Meanwhile, America has record low unemployment, inflation has been tamed unlike the rest of the world, and we avoided a recession economists were sure was inevitable. The only thing being DESTROYED is Trump’s feeling of invulnerability.

THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE "ASSIGNED" TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE. EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.

Oooh, VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS.

What’s ironic is that we’re most likely to get a judge change out of the Florida case than this one.

Trump’s defenders are talking about moving the case to West Virginia, which is hilarious. They want a different venue, why not New York City? San Francisco? Oakland? They don’t care about “fair trial,” they are still trying to game the system.

It’s all they have.

Update: Oh, he’s at it.

I purposely didn't comment on Nancy Pelosi's very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. "I saw a scared puppy," she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn't see that. I wasn't "scared." Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!

So low energy, no ALL CAPS. Tragic how Nancy Pelosi wounded him so deeply.