New York Times:

Are G.O.P. Voters Tiring of the War on ‘Wokeness’? New polling shows national Republicans and Iowa Republican caucusgoers were more interested in “law and order” than battling “woke” schools, media and corporations. The findings hint why Mr. DeSantis, who has made his battles with “woke” schools and corporations central to his campaign, is struggling and again show off Mr. Trump’s keen understanding of part of the Republican electorate. Campaigning in Iowa in June, Mr. Trump was blunt: “I don’t like the term ‘woke,’” he said, adding, “It’s just a term they use — half the people can’t even define it, they don’t know what it is.” It was clearly a jab at Mr. DeSantis, but the Times’s polls suggest Mr. Trump may be right. Social issues like gay rights and once-obscure jargon like “woke” may not be having the effect many Republicans had hoped

Why did they hope it would? If they want to run on discrimination and prejudice just say it out loud.

x Coup architect, John Eastman, shows no remorse and says the Declaration of Independence gave Trump the OK:



“At some point abuses become so intolerable that it becomes not only their right but their duty to alter or abolish the existing government.”https://t.co/9xqe0nNNNU — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) August 6, 2023

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

Rancor flares on the Wisconsin Supreme Court as its new liberal majority moves to blunt the chief justice's power “I want to reiterate that it is deeply inappropriate for the Chief Justice to continue to refuse to engage with her colleagues, but instead to publicly litigate these issues. It is not my intention, nor the intention of a majority of my colleagues, to continue to litigate internal issues, through the media," [liberal Justice Rebecca] Dallet said. Asked whether relationships on the court can be repaired, [conservative Chief Justice Annette] Ziegler told the Journal Sentinel she is "always hopeful." "I'm an eternal optimist, so I would like to think that we will be able to work well together," Ziegler said. … Friday's move continues a bitter era on the court that began more than a decade ago. In February 2010, conservative Justice David Prosser, who retired in 2016, called then-Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson a "total bitch" and threatened to "destroy" her during a private conversation about a request to remove then-Justice Michael Gableman from a criminal case.

In case the name Michael Gableman is vaguely familiar:

Judge rebukes Gableman probe, ends contempt of court order over open records A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests

x Apparently “provided notice of the closed meeting pursuant to rules the conservative block adopted a decade ago that ended the prior practice of open meetings” = blatant power grab. Also relevant, the newly adopted rules reinstate the public meetings the GOP rules abolished. — Loaf Sta (@loafstata) August 5, 2023

Rebecca Bradley is one of the Supreme Court justices, here referring to her colleagues on the court as ‘extreme leftists” and “rogue”.

When political hacks are elected or appointed to state Supreme Courts, you get the so-called nonpartisan conservative bloc in Wisconsin. And it ain’t pretty.

This is why Trump wanted to “throw it back to the states” so he’d get legislative and judicial hacks to help him with the coup. And there were (and are) too many willing hands.

Milan Singh/”Slow Boring” on Substack:

The rise of the liberal Democrat Is passing bolder policies worth holding slimmer majorities? We’ve talked before, at length, about how most Americans are moderates and about the relationship between moderation and electability. The implication of voters’ preference for moderate candidates is that parties pay a penalty for becoming more ideological in the form of narrower majorities — but they are rewarded with the ability to pass bolder policies. Minnesota provides a useful case study. The last time the state went for a Republican at the presidential level was 1972. It’s been moderately but consistently left-of-center for a while now. And the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party — the national party’s state arm — used to win elections by doing well in the Twin Cities’ core and the traditionally union-heavy Iron Range up north. But in the Trump era, the DFL has shed support in rural areas while gaining ground in the suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul. These shifts have mostly canceled out: Barack Obama won Minnesota by 7.7 points in 2012 with the old coalition; Joe Biden won by 7.1 points with the new one. But for almost a decade, the DFL has lacked a trifecta in St. Paul until last year’s midterms, when they won a one-seat majority in the state Senate and a six-seat majority in the lower house. Despite razor-thin margins, Tim Walz has been able to pass a plethora of progressive policies: universal free lunch for K-12 students, legal recreational weed, codifying abortion rights into state law, stronger union protections, and higher taxes on the wealthy, among other things.

Andrew Prokop/Vox:

Is it illegal to try to steal a presidential election? The strange, tangled backstory to DOJ’s latest Trump indictment. Many of Trump’s pre-January 6 actions that Smith cites in his indictment — such as his lobbying of swing state legislators, his organizing of “alternate” elector slates in key states, and his pressuring of Vice President Mike Pence — unfolded at least partly in plain sight or were reported by journalists at the time. Throughout most and perhaps all of 2021, none of that seems to have been the focus of an investigation by the Justice Department, and in fact, proposals to investigate them were reportedly rejected by DOJ or FBI officials. There wasn’t a consensus then that these actions were actually criminal — many believed that though Trump’s known conduct may have been unethical and dangerous to democracy, it didn’t necessarily violate specific laws. Now, though, Smith argues the president and his allies were engaged in a criminal conspiracy. The January 6 attack itself plays a relatively more limited role in Smith’s indictment — the main crime, he’s effectively arguing, was Trump’s whole lengthy effort to overturn Biden’s win. The question of how and why the DOJ shifted so thoroughly on this topic is complicated, and still may not be fully understood.

x Nessel referral may have been key step leading to 1/6 indictment because it opened DOJ to idea they could investigate simpler mail fraud based on fake elector certificates.

https://t.co/8JVBNrapzO — Matt Grossmann (@MattGrossmann) August 6, 2023

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan writ large may be the real blueprint for 2024.

Rolling Stone:

Jack Smith Has an Indictment. Trump Has a Massive Plan for Revenge The thrice-indicted former president and his allies have long been drawing plans to undo Smith's investigations, as well as to punish everyone involved Rosters full of MAGAfied lawyers are being assembled. Plans are being laid for an entire new office of the Justice Department dedicated to “election integrity.” An assembly line is being prepared of revenge-focused “special counsels” and “special prosecutors.” Gameplans for making Smith’s life hell, starting in Jan. 2025, have already been discussed with Trump himself. And a fresh wave of pardons is under consideration for Trump associates, election deniers, and — the former president boasts — for Jan. 6 rioters. The preparations have been underway since at least last year, with Trump being briefed on the designs by an array of attorneys, political and policy advisers, former administration officials, and other allies. The aim is to build a government-in-waiting with the hard-right infrastructure needed to turn the Justice Department into an instrument of Trump’s agenda, according to five sources familiar with these matters and another two people briefed on them…. Sources familiar with the situation tell Rolling Stone that Trump and his close ideological allies — working at an assortment of MAGA-prone think tanks, advocacy organizations, and legal groups — are formulating plans for a wide slate of “special prosecutors.” In this vision, such prosecutors would go after the usual targets: Smith, Smith’s team, President Joe Biden, Biden’s family, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI director Christopher Wray. But they’d also go after smaller targets, from members of the Biden 2020 campaign to more obscure government offices.

x It's going to come as quite a surprise to Turley's readers when they discover that the he's not charged with making false statements in a campaign.



He's charged with conspiracy to obstruct government by means of deceit—specifically the fake electoral certificates he procured. https://t.co/QZl7CQYGGD — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 6, 2023

Russell Berman/The Atlantic:

The Next Big Abortion Fight Republicans are trying to make it harder to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio. Will voters go along? If enacted, the Republican-backed proposal known as Issue 1 would raise the bar for any future changes to the state constitution. Currently, constitutional amendments in Ohio—including the one on next week’s ballot—need only a bare majority of voters to pass; the proposal seeks to make the threshold a 60-percent supermajority. … To prevent Democratic attempts to circumvent conservative state legislatures, Republican lawmakers have sought to restrict ballot initiatives across the country. Similar efforts are under way or have already won approval in states including Florida, Missouri, North Dakota, and Idaho. But to Democrats in Ohio and beyond, the August special election is perhaps the most brazen effort yet by Republicans to subvert the will of voters. Polls show that in Ohio, the abortion-rights amendment is likely to win more than 50 percent of the vote, as have similar ballot measures in other states. For Republicans to propose raising the threshold three months before the abortion vote in November looks like a transparent bid to move the proverbial goalposts right when their opponents are about to score. “I don’t think I’ve seen such a naked attempt to stay in power,” a former Democratic governor of Ohio, Dick Celeste, told the church crowd in Toledo.