When liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared in August 2019 at the Mississippi Book Festival, both the organizers and participants were simply thrilled to have her as a guest. Sotomayor was on a national book tour to promote her children’s book, ”Turning Pages: My Life Story,” about how reading inspired a young girl living in a Bronx housing project to reach for her dreams. Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court Justice, had also penned an inspirational autobiography in 2013, “My Beloved World,” suitable for young adults.

This was a public event, not some private luxury excursion or lavish gift provided to conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito by billionaires who had interests in cases before the Supreme Court. An Associated Press story published in a Jackson, Mississippi, newspaper at the time of the event treated it as a routine matter. Sotomayor appeared at the book festival along with more than 245 authors, including Joyce Carol Oates and Mississippian Richard Ford. Quite the scandal, right?

x Gracious, warm, brilliant & inspiring Justice Sonia Sotomayor thrills audience at Mississippi Book Festival. pic.twitter.com/zIsJ993Us5 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 17, 2019

The Mississippi Book Festival issued a press release noting that its fifth annual festival had drawn a record 9,300 attendees. It also mentioned that Sotomayor and cartoonist Dav Pilkey spoke to more than 5,600 students at various sessions and at the end of each session every student was given a free book from either author. Here are some of the recipients holding up copies of “My Beloved World” given out by Sotomayor.

x Murrah high school scholars had an opportunity to sit and listen to the knowledge shared by Supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor at the Mississippi Book Festival. #WeAreJPS pic.twitter.com/nUvYa0JFGb — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) August 17, 2019

But in a case of false equivalency, The Associated Press carried a story last month headlined, “Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books.” There was no mention of Sotomayor’s appearance at the Mississippi Book Festival in the text of the story, but the cover photo showed her reading at the event in 2019. Here’s how the story began:

For colleges and libraries seeking a boldfaced name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court. She has benefited, too — from schools’ purchases of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of the books she has written over the years. Sotomayor’s staff has often prodded public institutions that have hosted the justice to buy her memoir or children’s books, works that have earned her at least $3.7 million since she joined the court in 2009. Details of those events, largely out of public view, were obtained by The Associated Press through more than 100 open records requests to public institutions. [...] In her case, the documents reveal repeated examples of taxpayer-funded court staff performing tasks for the justice’s book ventures, which workers in other branches of government are barred from doing. But when it comes to promoting her literary career, Sotomayor is free to do what other government officials cannot because the Supreme Court does not have a formal code of conduct, leaving the nine justices to largely write and enforce their own rules.

The AP story did mention briefly that other Supreme Court justices, including Clarence Thomas, Neal Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, have received royalties and/or advances for their books, and that staffers “have been deeply involved in organizing speaking engagements intended to sell books.”

The AP story added this response from the Supreme Court:

In a statement, the Supreme Court said it works with the justices and their staff to ensure they are “complying with judicial ethics guidance for such visits.” “When (Sotomayor) is invited to participate in a book program, Chambers staff recommends the number of books (for an organization to order) based on the size of the audience so as not to disappoint attendees who may anticipate books being available at an event,” the court said.

Now this might have been an ethics violation, but hardly on the scale involving Thomas and Alito. And if anything, it points to the need for Congress to draw up ethics guidelines for Supreme Court Justices. Unlike other federal judges, the Supreme Court justices currently lack a formal code of ethics.

The false equivalency of the AP story prompted a sponsor of Sotomayor’s appearance at the 2019 Mississippi Book Festival, Margaret McMullan, an author and former professor of creative writing, to publish an opinion piece in The Washington Post titled, “How I ‘bribed’ a justice to take a no-expenses-paid trip to Mississippi.”

At the time, McMullan was helping run a family foundation she said focused “on education and literacy, especially for disadvantaged young people.” The foundation supported college scholarships, book groups in prisons, a community reading program and the Mississippi Book Festival. One event called KidsNote enabled young readers to meet authors and receive a copy of their book.

McMullan had sent a letter inviting Sotomayor to speak at the book festival in Jackson, Mississippi, because she felt the justice’s books would resonate with young readers. Months later, she received a reply from Sotomayor’s assistant, Anh Le, who figures prominently in the AP story.

McMullan went back to her email exchanges with Le and asked herself whether she had somehow “bribed” Sotomayor to come to Jackson in the middle of a hot Mississippi summer. On behalf of Sotomayor, Le said the justice could not accept the $250 stipend offered to participating authors, her flight would be covered by her publisher, and she was fine with staying at a Marriott with her security detail. McMullan had previously offered to purchase 1,500 copies of Sotomayor’s books to distribute at the event.

McMullan wrote:

Did Le urge me to buy more books? No. She did ask whether we wanted any of the copies of “My Beloved World” to be in Spanish. In fact, we did, and I hadn’t thought to order them. When Sotomayor came to Jackson, we had her speaking in the sanctuary at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, the church where Eudora Welty once worshiped. Backstage, Sotomayor smiled when she saw my clipboard of questions. She helped me with my tote bag full of books. She then clapped her hands together and said something like, “Okay. Here’s what we’re going to do.” In addition to our planned onstage interview, she said, she wanted the freedom to go off-script. “They’re children,” I recall her saying. “I want to be sure I get to their questions.” “Perfect,” I said.

At the event, Pilkey, the author and illustrator of the “Captain Underpants” series, drew cartoons as he spoke to an audience of about 1,000 students. Then McMullan interviewed Sotomayor, who then answered questions from the students themselves. McMullan wrote:

In answer to the students’ questions, she told them about growing up in Puerto Rico, eating mangoes off the tree, going away to college for the first time and working in a male-dominated court system. She talked to these kids. She asked them their names, what they liked in school, what they wanted to do with their lives. She hugged them and posed for pictures with them. After she finished, she signed their books and took more pictures. “My success came about because I read,” she told them.

Sotomayor then made a second appearance before a packed crowd. McMullan said Sotomayor gave the students some homework: “Go out and make friends with someone who doesn’t look like you.”

McMullan said her only regret was that they ran out of books and hadn’t ordered more, explaining:

There very well might be a culture of poor ethical conduct in the Supreme Court, but there is no moral equivalency between justices accepting rides on private jets to vacation with friends who had cases before the court and Sotomayor talking about her books and her life to a crowd of mesmerized young readers. The standard royalty rate for authors is less than 10 percent of the sales price. I don’t know anything about Sotomayor’s deal with her publishers, but 10 percent would make her cut of the 1,500 books our foundation purchased approximately $2,250 — for which she had to fly to Mississippi and give two presentations. During the hottest month of the year. Was that a bribe? You be the judge.

