The world needs you to make a big donation today. But not money. Just a bucketful of positive pro-women vibes sent in the general vicinity of—[gestures wildly with index fingers]—Ohio, where a “big little" election is happening today. Yes, it's finally here: the Ohio special election Republicans scheduled—deviously, hoping (in vain) that no one would be paying attention in August—to allow voters to decide if it should now take sixty percent of the vote to pass a citizen referendum instead of fifty. Why raise the threshold now? Because in November there’s a citizen referendum on the ballot to add abortion rights to the state constitution. Today’s vote is a clumsy attempt by the MAGA cult to move the goalposts and make it harder for it to pass. So the goal, by this evening—polls close at 7:30—is to see this democracy-killing measure dead and buried, paving the way for success via a fair democratic election three months from now. You can learn more about the ballot question via Ohio Citizen Action’s website. To all the Buckeyes working their hearts out to shoot this thing down, we wish you much luck and victory confetti.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Note: Today is World Cat Day. Here...open your gifs and purr.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til the start of the Labor Day weekend: 24

Days 'til the Nisei Week Japanese Festival in Los Angeles: 4

Number of people added to the U.S. labor force in the past year: 3.1 million

The last time the country experienced that kind of job growth: 1999/2000

Number of Ohio’s 50 counties that don't have enough poll workers to run today’s special election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State: 23

Percent chance that MAGA presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called Juneteenth "useless" over the weekend: 100%

Months since Vivek Ramaswamy posted a video praising Juneteenth: 2

Rescued and very happy now…

CHEERS and JEERS to the choices ahead. As we hit the dog days of the summer of 2023, naturally the one thing on everyone's mind is the election of the fall of 2024. [Rolls eyes.] Since you people won’t stop pestering me about The State Of The Race, here's what I can tell you about what the likely candidates for president are talking about these days:

The Incumbent: Jobs! Health Care! Public education! Pay our workers more! Make the rich pay their fair share! Protect our democracy! Equality for everyone! We're bringing manufacturing back to America! We're fixing the roads and bridges and getting the lead out of our water pipes! Green energy is on the move! We averted a recession! We're respected on the international stage again! The future is bright! The Likely Challenger: I WILL DESTROY ANY WITNESS WHO TESTIFIES AGAINST ME, ANY JURIST WHO VOTES 'GUILTY,' ANY JUDGE WHO PUNISHES ME, ANY PERSON WHO CRITICIZES ME, ANY BABY WHO CRIES IN FRONT OF ME! YOU COME AFTER ME, I'LL COME AFTER YOU! AMERICA IS A LIVING HELL AND I WILL UNLEASH VENGEANCE UPON THE PEASANTS NOW GIVE ME YOUR MONEY SO I CAN PAY MY LEGAL BILLS!!!!!!

Wow. Tough call. I guess I'll have to reserve judgment until I see their bumper stickers.

CHEERS to making the media cry. Hallelujah—the Wisconsin Supreme Court is finally in the custody of sane minds dedicated to the rule of law. Once Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in last week, the liberal majority got down to business, making some tweaks here and there, and setting up the docket for cases. Naturally this made the MAGA conservatives on the court scream and cry, and the corporate media wasted no time setting it up as ZOMG A TENSE START!!! Puh-leez…

The bitterness of the campaign, however, wasn’t a new development for the court, which, for years, has seen instances of partisan moves — and even physical aggression — among its jurists. Sic ‘em, Janet. In 2015, for example, the court's conservative bloc ousted the longtime chief justice, who was a liberal, and replaced her with a conservative, just moments after voters changed the process for selecting the chief justice. And in 2011, an altercation between David Prosser, a conservative justice, and Bradley, a liberal justice, allegedly became physical during a tense conversation about a ruling regarding a law enacted by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, that eliminated collective bargaining for most public workers.

So in other words, it's business as usual for the Wisconsin Supreme Court with one minor difference: the sore winners are now the sore losers. Film at 11.

JEERS to stupid Republican tricks. Forty-nine years ago today, on August 8, 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew called accusations that he took kickbacks as governor of Maryland "damned lies." He maintained his innocence until October 10, when he issued another statement: "Oh, you meant those kickbacks? Why didn't you say so? I quit. Goodbye!" Meanwhile, on this date in 1974, Agnew's boss Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace. Watch him yuk it up as he prepares to deliver his resignation speech.

They made such a lovely awful couple.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x The beauty of the moss cells under the microscope



[📹 Adolfo Sánchez-Blanco: https://t.co/gVJdfFIhDn]pic.twitter.com/bzV6aXMWeR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 6, 2023

CHEERS to shoveling, shoveling, and more shoveling. The New Hampshire-based tree bark readers at the Farmer's Almanac are out with their winter forecast—their 205th if you believe what you read in the Farmer's Almanac. You can check out your region's outlook here. Here in New England—which is neither new nor England—it looks like we may be forced to wear long pants in a few months:

Also in the forecast: a 100% chance of idiots shouting "Global cooling!" at the sighting of the first snowflake. (Take your heart pills, Senator Manchin—you know how excited you get.)

JEERS to today's edition of Awww…Will No One Think of the Poor Saudis? Courtesy of ABC News. Hope you have a tissue handy…

Saudi state-run oil giant Aramco said Monday that it made $30 billion in profit in the second quarter, a nearly 40% decline from the same period the previous year that it attributed to lower oil prices. Aramco said the decrease “mainly reflected the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins.”

This has been today's edition of Awww…Will No One Think of the Poor Saudis?

Ten years ago in C&J: August 8, 2013

CHEERS to keeping track of what's on our tracks. The number of oil tankers riding the rails these days is way up from even a few years ago. And a disaster of epic proportions near the Maine border a few weeks ago is prompting some action:

Less than a month after a runaway Maine railroad train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in Quebec, leaving 47 people dead, the Federal Railroad Administration on Friday issued an emergency order aimed at preventing a similar disaster in the United States. … The Federal Railroad Administration's order is a mandatory directive to the rail industry, and failure to comply will result in enforcement actions, he said.

Wow, I'm shocked. This is almost unbelievable. America has a railroad administration that Republicans haven't defunded???

JEERS to dates which will live in infamy. This is a moment worth reliving—one of my favorites, in fact. One year ago tonight the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump was the subject of an FBI raid at Mar-A-Lago, the pleasure palace that reeks of bleach and unresolved daddy issues. Wow. Who knew he was such a crook? My best guess: the FBI.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

