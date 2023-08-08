Today in New Hampshire, Donald Trump asked a rally crowd whether he should do the Fox News debate. He has long maintained that there was no reason for him to participate in the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee given his large polling leads. Seven other candidates have thus far qualified.

Still, bringing up the topic at a rally—Trump’s version of therapy—means the issue is weighing on him. So will he or won’t he? I’ll lay out the case for both, and you can vote on what you think he’ll do.

TRUMP WILL NOT DEBATE

For the last several months, Trump has steadfastly reaffirmed his disinterest in the debate. He’s up in the polls, by a lot, so what’s in it for him?

Why would he share a stage with a bunch of ungrateful traitors like Ron DeSanctimonious, who wouldn’t even be governor if Trump hadn’t bailed him out! All those Republicans need to know is that his supporters are his supporters, not Republican Party supporters, and he can bring down the whole party if they don’t all drop out immediately. Why would he humor those insignificant gnats? He would elevate them merely by letting them bask in his presence.

And then there’s the pledge. You know the pledge? Can you believe that the Republican National Committee wants participants to pledge to support the eventual nominee? As if Trump would support anyone who isn’t him.

TRUMP WILL DO THE DEBATE

Come on, there’s a stage. With a microphone. And an audience. On TV! That is Trump crack! How is he supposed to resist that?

Is he really going to let a bunch of sniveling traitors stand on stage and accuse him of being a coward for refusing to attend? They’re saying he’s scared! But he has good reasons not to debate! The poll numbers! His obvious supremacy over those peons, including “liddle” Mike Pence and Chris Christie who likes Krispy Kreme, so how can anyone care what he has to say? He’s really not scared, and he’ll show them!

If he’s not on stage, they will spend two hours talking about him, and no one will be there to defend him! He can’t let them get the last word in, not with his famously thin skin, and not when he’ll have so many good zingers. And sure, he can fire them off in ALL CAPS on Truth Social, but let’s face it: TV is the only medium that really matters to Trump.

As for the pledge? As if Trump has ever followed a rule or requirement he doesn’t like.

So which is it? Vote below!