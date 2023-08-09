Child labor is not a relic of the past; it's a harsh reality of the present. Across the United States, children as young as 12 are forced into dangerous and exhausting jobs, often violating child labor laws. Child labor is not just an issue of ethics but a violation of their fundamental human rights.

Despite the progress made over the past eight decades to protect children from labor exploitation, there is a growing movement to weaken these protections. Several states have introduced or enacted legislation to loosen child labor laws, endangering children's lives and distracting them from their education and extracurricular activities. The question arises: Do we uphold the rights and safety of our children, or do we regress to a time when their well-being was secondary to economic interests?

Weakening Child Labor Laws

From Wisconsin's proposal to allow children to work in bars serving alcohol at 14 to Arkansas's approach of eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds, the child labor law changes have turned the issue into a political battleground. Iowa's recent decision, championed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, to adjust its child labor laws allowing kids to now work in meat coolers and freezers is alarming.

These moves, backed predominantly by Republican lawmakers, is seen as a way to alleviate labor shortages, but at what cost? The potential exposure of these young individuals to harassment and the dangers of the alcohol-serving environment is deeply concerning.

Real-life Consequences of Relaxed Labor Laws

The implications of these regulation changes aren't theoretical. Real lives hang in the balance. A tragic incident where a 16-year-old boy lost his life in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin underscores the dangers of permitting children to work in hazardous environments. The focus shouldn't just be on preventing children from working so they can focus on education and being a child, but on safeguarding their lives.

“The trend reflects a coordinated multi-industry push to expand employer access to low-wage labor and weaken state child labor laws in ways that contradict federal protections,” reported the Economic Policy Institute.

“The consequences are potentially disastrous,” said Reid Maki, director of the Child Labor Coalition, which advocates against exploitative labor policies. “You can’t balance a perceived labor shortage on the backs of teen workers.”

In the 2022 fiscal year, the Department of Labor identified over 3,800 cases of child labor violations, marking the highest level of incidents since 2008. These violations span beyond small businesses, involving major corporations like McDonald's franchisees and automotive suppliers. With the ongoing weakening of child labor laws in states, tragic incidents, such as the one in Wisconsin, are poised to become more frequent if no action is taken at the federal level.

Advocates Taking a Stand Against Child Labor

Amidst the escalating concerns, advocates like Democratic U.S. Reps. Dan Kildee and Hillary Scholten of Michigan are stepping up. Their launch of a task force to combat child labor emphasizes the national significance of this issue. This initiative, combined with the alarming findings of the Department of Labor on child labor violations, accentuates the urgency of the situation:

“Our country is facing a child labor crisis," Kildee said during a press conference unveiling the task force on Capitol Hill. "They're being exploited in factories, auto plants, suppliers, meatpacking facilities, slaughterhouses. Because of the current system's failures, kids are sustaining life-threatening injuries and are at risk." Scholten said the group is "committed to rooting out this scourge on our country. We can do so much better for our children."

The fight against child labor transcends a mere legal battle, it's a moral imperative. Every child deserves a safe environment to grow, learn, and thrive. As a society, we must stand united against any attempts to weaken child labor laws. We must advocate for robust regulations, prioritize our children's safety, and ensure their rights remain at the forefront.

