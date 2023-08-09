If the Republican primary was held all at once, and today, Gov. Ron DeSantis would lose to Donald Trump. His campaign has been an explosive disaster, exposing the Sunshine State’s little dictator as an acutely uncharismatic person whose claim to fame seems to be that he’s willing to be overtly racist, homophobic, cruel, and unconstitutional in his pursuit for power.

On Wednesday, a couple of weeks after letting go of more than a third of his staff and a day after he introduced his new campaign manager, DeSantis and his handlers hastily arranged a press conference to announce the Florida man was suspending Orlando-area State Prosecutor Monique Worrell—without pay. Worrell was elected in 2020 with 66% of the vote by citizens of Orange and Osceola counties. The move by DeSantis is a craven attempt at galvanizing his weak campaign.

Worrell held a press conference shortly after the announcement to say the only thing being mourned was “the loss of democracy.” She went on to remind the world that she was elected to do a job of reforming the position of prosecutor in Florida, and she had done exactly what she had told constituents she would do—which is why they voted to elect her in the first place. Worrell added that “nothing done by a weak dictator can change that.”

Hat tip to The Recount for the video.

This is the second time DeSantis has weaponized his office to silence an elected Democratic prosecutor. Last year, DeSantis removed twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office, saying Warren had “put himself publicly above the law” and being too “woke,” by signing documents saying he would not enforce Florida’s recent spate of anti-transgender legislation and its controversial 15-week abortion ban. And though DeSantis could not cite a single example of Warren not prosecuting cases, and even though a federal judge castigated DeSantis’ decision as a set up, the Florida Supreme Court—dominated by DeSantis appointments—refused to hear the case.

DeSantis' petty maneuvers here are what passes for policy in Republican circles these days. It is very obvious that the firing and suspending of Democratic officials who don’t believe in fascism is the Florida governor’s way of creating attention for his failed campaign. The evidence is clear that more time has been spent by DeSantis’ team investigating how to promote these suspensions rather than actually investigating whether or not the officials he’s censuring did anything wrong.

