Hey, here's a not-surprise. A new poll shows that 58% of Alabama voters want Sen. Coach Tommy Tuberville to end his one-man blockade of the nation's top military promotions.

The specific language of the poll was whether voters believe Tuberville "has made his point" and should "now allow" the promotions to move forward. Just 36% of voters said Sen. Football should continue to block promotions "endlessly." Another 45% say Tuberville's action has made them view him less favorably.

None of this is good news for Tuberville, who has made a name for himself during his brief Senate career mostly for stunts like this and for being racist. Tuberville has premised his unilateral hold on top-end military promotions on the military's new post-Roe policies allowing administrative leave and travel cost reimbursements to service members stationed in anti-abortion states who must travel elsewhere for abortion care.

Tuberville is also claiming that the cancellation of plans to move Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama is meant as retaliation against his blockade. The Biden administration is claiming that's not true, and that they're just reversing another one of the last-minute Trump decisions the seditionist and his allies tried to saddle them with before leaving the White House, but Tuberville has been claiming it's true in front of his own voters. It's quite possible they believe him, and just as possible that he's now convinced them he's to blame for losing out on that prestige because of his one-man blockade.

So none of this is going very well at all, for Tuberville, and it's getting worse as top military leaders themselves pile on with warnings that Tuberville's holds are now endangering national security. Still, the man has proven himself stubborn above all else. We'll see whether his staff can convince him that it's really, really time to declare victory and pretend none of this ever happened.

RELATED STORIES:

Tuberville's hold on military promotions is undermining national security, defense secretary says

Space Command is staying in Colorado and Tommy Tuberville is steaming mad. Good

How racist is Tommy Tuberville? Watch this