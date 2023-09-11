The Future of Humanity: A Snapshot The annual College Mindset List—now handled by Marist College (Go, Fightin’ Red Foxes!) after spending several years at Beloit College (Go, Fightin' Buccaneers!)—is out and generating the usual gasps and titters. The annual “cultural compass that tracks the challenges and celebrates the accomplishments of each incoming college class” mines the collective mind of the college Class of 2027, meaning you whippersnappers born in 2005—the year we lost Richard Pryor, Rosa Parks, and Johnny Carson. Here's a sample of their world: ✌ Dan Rather and Ted Koppel both retired in 2005, effectively ending the reign of network news programs as the primary way younger Americans get their news. Eighteen years later, the class of 2027 will get their news primarily from social media sites like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, according to the American Press Institute. Continued...

✌ The online music site Pandora launched in 2005, the year many incoming students were born. Now, thanks to the availability of older music on sites like Pandora and Spotify, incoming students are just as likely to be listening to Led Zeppelin as Lana del Rey or Lil’ Baby on their phones. Also: the class of 2027 will have never known life without Daily Kos ruling the galaxy (and some outer star systems). ✌ It has been said, “Gen Z’s active attention span is just 1.3 seconds.” But the Class of 2027 will engage in long-form content like books, video and podcasts that break through the noise of social media to capture their attention. For example, last year young-adult fiction sales increased by 31 percent in the United States while podcast listens increased by 62 percent. ✌ Incoming students have always lived in a world visibly affected by climate change. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita brought unprecedented devastation to the southern United States, serving as warnings for extreme weather events which have become more frequent as ocean temperatures continue to rise.

Click here for the whole list. I’ll add my usual contribution: during their lifetime the Republican party has always consisted of incompetent hacks, paranoid loons, climate-crisis deniers, and/or pathological liars supported by neo-Nazis, Christian mega-grifters, and the Ku Klux Klan. These days that one seems timeless.

And now, our feature presentation…

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, September 11, 2023

Note: Despite our best efforts in court, a judge has refused to grant our request to move today's C&J from a state kiddie pool to a federal kiddie pool. (Naturally, we're appealing this brazen miscarriage of justice.)

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til autumn: 12

Days 'til the Tater Tot Festival in Ontario, Oregon: 4

Current U.S. unemployment rate: 3.8%

Current expected GDP for the 3rd quarter, based on estimates by Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and the Atlanta Fed: 3.8%

Year-over-year decrease in used car prices (they rose 0.2% in August): -7.7%

Inches of rain that fell on Hong Kong in one hour last Thursday night, the most since records started being kept in 1884: 6.2"

Estimated age of the "gold find of the century" by a guy in Norway who found it with his new metal detector: 1,500 years

Puppy Pic of the Day: Finding Mom…

CHEERS to POTUS in motion. Late last week President Biden strapped on Jetpack One and rocketed off to India for the G-20 summit (now new and improved with fresh African Union membership). And since he's TOO OLD to be president because of HIS AGE, naturally he spent his time OLD MAN NAPPING AND BUMBLING:

President Joe Biden spent the first 24 hours of the India-hosted G20 doing his best to fill the power vacuum left by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping’s absences, wooing their friends and bidding to take their business. x Together, the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa reaffirm our shared commitment to the G20 – delivering solutions for our shared world. pic.twitter.com/a5SNjR0h4E — President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2023 The animating theme of Biden’s foreign policy is that democracies can deliver while autocracies, despite bursts of strength and activity, eventually fade away. The American leader aimed to prove his theory true in the Indian capital, with a series of appearances, meetings and initiatives aimed at cementing the United States as the world’s undeniable power. […] A joint statement released after the meeting showed a new stage in the Washington-New Delhi partnership, most notably an agreement to maintain and repair forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships in the Indo-Pacific region. India-based experts said that such a pact would’ve been unthinkable merely a decade ago, a sign of how far the relationship has come.

As the conference wrapped up, the G-20 attendees released a brief and unambiguous statement of unity: "Wheeeeeeeeeeeee!!!" Good call on that Tilt-A-Whirl rental, Modi.

JEERS to That Day. Today we revisit for the 22nd damn time one of those dates in our nation's history which will live in infamy. But at least the guy who orchestrated it finally met his fate in the raid of the century (thanks, President Obama), as did his second-in-command (thanks, President Biden) and a new tower stands at Ground Zero like a middle-finger salute to al Qaeda. Time to dig up the 2001 C&J time capsule and remind ourselves of some truths that all the right-wing spinners in the world will never be able to whitewash:

» Most of the 9/11 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, yet the country paid no price for producing and harboring terrorists. » The 8/6/01 PDB said: Bin Laden determined to Strike in U.S. » Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. 9/11 had nothing to do with Iraq. » Sitting in a classroom for seven minutes after being told "America is under attack" was a poor display of leadership by the President of the United States. NYC’s middle finger salute to al Qaeda and Taliban. » Donald Trump did not see thousands of Muslims in New Jersey cheering the fall of the towers. He did not pay hundreds of workers out of his own pocket and he did not help clear the rubble. But he did brag about how his was now the tallest building in Manhattan after the towers came down. » We will never be able to put into words the scope of the heroism that first responders displayed, nor the cruelty of the Republican party that turned their backs on them when they needed medical care for Ground Zero-related health issues because, despite their promises, the air was not fine. » Rudy Giuliani built his anti-terrorism command center in the World Trade Center against the advice of experts who knew better. » Giuliani was not "at the site as often, if not more, than most of the workers." » The Republicans' go-to spiritual adviser, Jerry Falwell, Sr. really said: "I really believe that the pagans, and the abortionists, and the feminists, and the gays and the lesbians who are actively trying to make that an alternative lifestyle, the ACLU, People For the American Way…I point the finger in their face and say you helped this happen." Falwell lives in Hell now, decked out in feather boas and strapped to a rotating disco ball for eternity. » Republicans were the first to propagandize 9/11 in political campaign ads. » Osama bin Laden was not caught by Bush dead or alive. He continued making videos and plotting more attacks until President Obama snatched him from his Pakistan porn palace.

I sometimes wonder how bin Laden and the 9/11 hijackers reacted when they found out the 72 virgins they met in the afterlife had orders from Allah to beat them with shoes for eternity. We'll never know. But I hope it was a Kodak moment.

JEERS to the Eye of Sauron. Well, maybe that's overstating it, but there's a one-eyed monster of a hurricane churning its way up north and meteorologists keep waffling (not inappropriately, we would add) on whether or not it'll make landfall in the northeast, which IS WHERE I AM!!!

As the storm continues to churn toward the northeast Caribbean, impacts for Maine and the rest of New England are possible. Computer models show Lee on a fairly consistent path heading up the East Coast next week with an area of concern for the eastern New England area.

It'll be another day or two before we know for sure if we should batten down the hatches. But if hurricane Lee absolutely must hit the east coast, I think it would be the bee's knees if it petered out at Gettysburg.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to great moments in music. On September 11, 1962, The Beatles recorded their first singles for EMI, including "Love Me Do." Or as it's called today: the British Hairdressers' National Anthem.

JEERS to following the script. Honest to god, this lady just continues phoning it in from Cliché Central Headquarters:

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is concerned by a longshot legal effort to block former President Donald Trump from Maine’s 2024 ballot, she said Friday.

She also says she's "wary." Wow. Sounds like someone got a Word-A-Day calendar for her birthday.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: September 11, 2013

CHEERS to the airing of grievances. President Obama will be making his case today for missile strikes in Syria by talking to every media outlet with a working microphone or printing press. Mine was his first interview of the day, and here's the complete transcript:

BiPM: Mr. President, how are you? THE PRESIDENT: Fine. Thank you, Bill. BiPM: Oh my god, the President of the freakin' United States just said my name! I will never wash these smartphone earbuds again! I gotta go tell the gang across the street at Burger King!!! Squeeeeee… [Click] THE PRESIDENT: Hello?

Put me down as a definite maybe.

And just one more…

CHEERS to a bright spot on an otherwise infamous day. Be sure to take a moment today to face Berkeley, California and shout (as required by law), ”Happy Birthday!”

Birthday boy Kos laying intellectual waste to Chuck Todd’s whataboutism. By the way, yesterday was Chuck’s last day as Meet the Press host. No tears were shed.

Yes indeed, our malevolent benevolent kingpin, troll slayer, gate crasher, MSNBC guest, and blogging pioneer Markos Moulitsas Zuniga completes another revolution around the sun, and we wish him many blessings on his camels. On behalf of the C&J community, I got him the usual gifts: a new star pin for his Che beret (they tarnish so fast—drives me nuts), a new pair of "I brake for AOC" mud flaps, and a renewal of his subscription to Popular Hispanic Hippie Commie Pinko Socialist Libturd Moonbat Vegetarian Election Stealing Cyclists Monthly. It's the least we could do. So that's what we did.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

