When we last checked in with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, she was having MAGA loyalty fights with like-minded maniacs. Greene’s attempt to maintain her QAnon roots along with her desire to try and resemble a respectable person have gone over about as well as you might expect. The fundamental problem the Georgia representative faces is that she cannot stop her firehose approach to spewing out invective against virtually everyone.

On Monday, she tweeted that President Joe Biden should be impeached—on what grounds? Nobody knows!—then hypocritically lamented the health problems of 9/11 first responders despite having voted against health care for veterans affected by similar toxins. Then she tweeted:

If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union. From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.

Blows your hair back, doesn’t it? This isn’t the first time this year that Greene has announced she wants to live in a different country. In February, Greene called for a “national divorce” of blue and red states. The responses to today’s call for secession went over about the same.

First up is a quick set of history lessons that also serve as vocabulary lessons. Define the word “hypocrite,” as in, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hypocrite.”

x Let's remember Marjorie Greene voted against this. pic.twitter.com/TeCOreZeMx — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) September 11, 2023

x A big beautiful wall pic.twitter.com/fvmHITu3Lo — Linda From Texas (@stompintexan) September 11, 2023

An observation about the (dis)information being pushed by Greene.

I call this a meme summary.

This last reaction might be a common sentiment for most Americans.

x Feel free to leave any time. We'll help you pack. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 11, 2023

