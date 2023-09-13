Republicans are rallying around their guy, but the general electorate thinks the indictments are legit.

Why have the other Republican candidates for president—seemingly falling further and further out of the race with each passing week—proven neither willing nor able to go after the former president for his multiple indictments? The assumption, based on both regular conversations with officials from those campaigns and from observing the obvious, is that Republican primary voters not only don’t care about Trump’s legal woes—they think he’s being unfairly targeted.

The recent Wall Street Journal poll put some more meat on those bones, finding the charges aren’t giving GOP voters any second thoughts. But the survey also spells out how these indictments could cause Trump serious trouble in a general election, because the majority of registered voters think the cases have merit—at least at this point...

In other words, Republican primary voters are well aware of the legal drama unfolding—and they’re largely on Trump’s side.

The breakdown for registered voters overall, however, tells a much different story. Among that group, fewer than 40 percent believe the various cases are meritless, and solid majorities think they’re legitimate, including some who think they are politically motivated: 56 percent in both the New York and Florida cases, and 55 percent in both the D.C. and Georgia cases.

(Side note: Polling of “registered voters” tends to reflect a more Democratic sample than we see in election turnout, but for the moment, it’s a good substitute for a general electorate. And the Journal poll appears to have a registered voter sample that’s almost evenly divided among Republicans/lean Republicans and Democrats/lean Democrats.)