Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her date were escorted out of an evening performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in downtown Denver on Sunday night. The Colorado Sun obtained an incident report, which does not name Boebert, but alleges that two patrons were “causing a disturbance.” What kind of disturbance? There were “multiple complaints” that the two were vaping, using their phones, singing, and generally making merry in a purely obnoxious way. This led to Boebert receiving a warning during the intermission.

About five minutes after the start of the second act, a new complaint came in about Boebert’s behavior, and an usher saw them using a phone to record the performance—a huge no-no when watching live theater. At this point, they were asked to leave. When Boebert and her date reportedly refused to leave, they were told that they would be trespassing and that police would be called to remove them. According to the incident report, Boebert and her friend told security to go call the police. The two were then escorted out of the theater, but not before trying to throw their entitlement around further

I speak to the patrons in the vestibule, again telling them they have to leave the property and they argue. They say stuff like “do you know who I am” “I am on the board” “I will be contacting the mayor.”

Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, denied the representative was “vaping” during the show, but he did confirm she was the person kicked out of the theater. There is no confirmation that Boebert was indeed vaping, or what was allegedly being vaped. (Recreational use of marijuana is legal in Colorado.)

RELATED STORY: Rep. Boebert could have circumnavigated Earth for what she was allegedly paid in mileage

Late Tuesday night, Boebert tweeted out proof that she hasn’t learned anything, writing, “It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!” People don’t get asked to leave because they’re “laughing and singing too loud,” unless of course they’re not actually paying attention to the show so much as laughing and making themselves the show.

Here’s video from Sunday night’s “performance,” courtesy of NBC News affiliate 9News.

Sign the petition to President Joe Biden: Keep your promise. Decriminalize marijuana.

Kerry talks with Drew Linzer, director of the online polling company Civiqs. Drew tells us what the polls say about voters’ feelings toward President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and what the results would be if the two men were to, say … run against each other for president in 2024. Oh yeah, Drew polled to find out who thinks Donald Trump is guilty of the crimes he’s been indicted for, and whether or not he should see the inside of a jail cell.

x Embedded Content

RELATED STORIES:

Tense—or typical?—moment in House as MTG calls Boebert a 'b----'

Lauren Boebert gives a halfway coherent, all-the-way terrible defense of Donald Trump

Lauren Boebert tries to own the libs and ends up embarrassing herself