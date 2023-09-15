A 49% plurality of registered voters say Donald Trump should go to jail over his efforts to overturn Georgia's election in 2020, including 6% of Republicans and 43% of independents.

The finding from this month's Daily Kos/Civiqs poll suggests Trump could theoretically get to 50 plus 1 among voters who don't think he should be jailed or are unsure, but let's just say the path is tight.

It's worth remembering that Trump has never cleared—or even made—50% in any presidential election. In 2020, he won 46.9% of the vote to Joe Biden's 51.3%, and in his 2016 win over Hillary Clinton, he took just 46.4% of the vote to Clinton's 48.5%.

It's also worth remembering the survey asked about the Georgia indictment alone—the one for which we now have a Trump mug shot and a very infamous publicly released phone call in which Trump instructed election officials to "find" votes.

The Civiqs survey also found that a 54% majority of voters believe Trump is guilty of all charges (48%) in Georgia or some charges (6%). Fully 13% of Republicans say he's guilty of at least some charges. Some of them would vote for him anyway, but it's a meaningful slice of voters for Team Biden to target heading into next year if Trump does win the Republican nomination.

Kerry talks with Drew Linzer, director of the online polling company Civiqs. Drew tells us what the polls say about voters’ feelings toward President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and what the results would be if the two men were to, say … run against each other for president in 2024. Oh yeah, Drew polled to find out who thinks Donald Trump is guilty of the crimes he’s been indicted for, and whether or not he should see the inside of a jail cell.