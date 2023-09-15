The United Auto Workers began to strike on Friday, after failed contract negotiations with Detroit’s big three automakers. Shortly before this, though, former President Donald Trump was interviewed on “Meet the Press.” New host Kristen Welker asked him which side he was on, and he responded in a truly cowardly way.

“I’m on the side of making our country great,” he said before rambling about how the autoworkers would all lose their jobs eventually because China would produce the world’s electric cars. “I'll tell you what, the autoworkers are being sold down the river by their leadership, and their leadership should endorse Trump.”

From there, he endorsed a hazy concept of “choice,” saying, “Like in school. I want school choice. I also want choice for cars. If somebody wants gasoline, if somebody wants all electric, they can do whatever they want, but they're destroying the consumer and they're destroying the autoworkers.”

Sounds like a man who, at the very least, clearly doesn’t have a plan that includes people who work for a living.

x YouTube Video

In contrast, here’s President Biden giving a straight explanation of why he supports autoworkers in their negotiations:

Auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices of UAW workers. But those record profits have not been shared fairly, in my view, with those workers. … The bottom line is that autoworkers helped create America's middle class. They deserve a contract that sustains them in the middle class.

x YouTube Video

