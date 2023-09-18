Rep. Lauren Boebert seems to have lost a prime speaking gig at the upcoming Texas Youth Summit. This comes just days after the group proudly announced the Colorado gun-fetishist would be speaking to its nonprofit founded on “Judeo-Christian principles.” The news that Boebert would be speaking at the event came the day after it was reported that the congresswoman had been booted from a Denver theater for being a general disturbance.

Boebert initially claimed she was just having a good time, tweeting, “I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” But her excuses went up in vapor after 9News Denver got its hands on more surveillance footage of what took place in the dark theater. This gave the public a clear picture of how much of a disturbance Boebert and her date caused, with visual evidence of vaping, fondling, flash photography, and general narcissistic disregard for her fellow theatergoers.

Boebert’s second mea culpa also went over like a bag of bricks, since it read less like a genuine apology and more like something a liar writes after being caught lying. Of course, the Texas Youth Summit’s organizers have taken down evidence Boebert was scheduled to speak at the event, but the internet is forever—and so are screenshots.

The guest list at the upcoming event is bursting with conservative “Christians” who have found an angle on organizing political power for their own self-aggrandizement. Here’s a taste of who is still speaking at the Sept. 29 event. There’s no official word on why Boebert is no longer listed as a speaker, but would you send your kids to hang out with these people?

That’s Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on the far left. You might remember Kirk’s organization as the one that began quietly deleting social media posts that mocked COVID-19 fears after its co-founder died from COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. To Kirk’s right is Rep. Byron Donalds, who earned his conservative credentials by bearing false witness repeatedly in defense of Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. To Boebert’s right is Kimberly Guilfoyle, most recently known for her questionable ethics—and being engaged to the Texas Youth Summit’s headliner, Donald Trump Jr. Junior’s “Judeo-Christian principles” seem to fall in line with his father’s example.

As for the group’s possible change of heart on Boebert, it’s hard to say what exactly they may have found so offensive. In 2022, she spoke at the same Texas Youth Summit while open-carrying a handgun on stage, speaking to the youths about whatever it is this crew believes to be morality. Her opening act? Rep. Matt “I may have not been found guilty of criminal charges, but there are all kinds of questions about the morality of my behavior” Gaetz. Go figure.

