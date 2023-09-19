Comedian Larry David reportedly confronted Elon Musk over the latter’s public statements in support of Republican candidates. According to the newly released Walter Isaacson biography of Musk, David and Musk attended the wedding of businessman Ari Emanuel and fashion designer Sarah Staudinger last year, in Saint-Tropez, France. The co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” asked the billionaire, “Do you want to just murder kids in schools?”

The wedding took place just days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 young students and two teachers were murdered by a teenager wielding an AR-15. According to Isaacson, a “baffled and annoyed” Musk responded that he was “anti-kid murder,” to which David asked, “Then how could you vote Republican?” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who was nearby at the wedding, confirmed the confrontation, says Isaacson.

Representatives for David also confirmed to Insider that he said these things to Musk. David had explained to Isaacson that Musk’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) attacking the Democratic Party in service of Republicans were “sticking in my craw.”

David was likely responding to a post Musk made just days before the wedding, when Musk wrote, “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.” I guess Musk missed the dozens of Republican representatives wearing AR-15 lapel pins on Capitol HIll in the months leading up to yet another mass murder?

x Larry David to Elon Musk:



“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?”



Musk: “No, no, I’m anti-kid murder.”



Larry: “Then how could you vote Republican?”



From one Larry to another: Right on, Larry. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/1SjzPne1rm — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 19, 2023

