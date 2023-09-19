The Senate has relaxed its dress code, prompting Republican complaints against Sen. John Fetterman’s notably informal attire. But it’s not just Republicans springing to the defense of mandatory suit-wearing. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is also upset … and maybe a little confused.

“I said ‘John, I think it’s wrong & there's no way I can comply with that,’” Manchin told Politico's Ursula Perano. “Wanted to tell him directly that I totally oppose it & I will do everything I can to try to hold the decorum of the Senate.”

There’s no way he can comply? Does Manchin think there’s a strict new dress code that will force him to wear gym shorts and a hoodie, and that wearing a suit will be an act of defiance?

Manchin’s limited view of what constitutes decorum for the Senate was recently highlighted when the U.S. Census Bureau announced that child poverty has more than doubled since the expanded child tax credit expired. Manchin’s opposition to extending the credit, as well as the opposition of all Republicans, killed the expanded credit. And children across the country have suffered ever since—but at least until this week, senators had to wear suits to work.

Causing child poverty is decorum. Blocking Senate rule changes to preserve minority control is decorum. Informal attire is a breach of decorum to resist fiercely.

