On Thursday, following ex-Proud Boys’ organizer Joe Bigg’s well-earned 17-year prison sentence, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene felt compelled to tweet her poor understanding of the law. She wrote, “If Biggs had plead guilty to planning to kill a member of congress he would have only gotten 3 months like the man in NY in my case did, but no he gets 17 years for being mad about the election and going in the Capitol.” That’s certainly a reductionist take on someone convicted of “seditious conspiracy,” but tomato-tomahtoh.
Anti-Muslim bigot, failed congressional candidate, and MAGA luminary Laura Loomer retweeted a response to Greene’s statement, writing, “You could have done something about it but you didn’t.” Loomer went on to accuse Greene of doing nothing to fundraise for the “Proud Boys defense fund,” going so far as to say, “I know for a fact that his legal team contacted your office and asked for assistance and you never Helped him because they told me. And so did Joe.” I’m not giddy, you are!
This is the latest skirmish in the conservative movement’s ongoing civil war, and the two women have some history. Loomer has been able to ingratiate herself with Donald Trump, and has made headlines with rumors that Trump wants her in his campaign. Greene, clearly not a fan of Loomer, has responded by publicly calling Loomer “mentally unstable” and “a documented liar.” Loomer has responded in kind. None of that seems to have fazed Trump, who recently praised Loomer in a video as being “very special.”
RELATED STORY: Trump hire causes civil war between MTG and another white nationalist
Trump’s cult status in the Republican Party means that proving fealty is a frequent cause of infighting. One such skirmish is between Greene and the MAGA-wing bog that she emerged from.
After the Georgia indictments were handed down last week, both Loomer and Greene appeared outside the Fulton County Jail in a show of support for Trump. In a video posted by @RonFilipkowski, Loomer can be heard heckling Greene as she talks to reporters, yelling, “Go tell Kevin McCarthy to endorse him [Trump]. Your best buddy, Marjorie.” As Greene began walking away, Loomer continued, “You know, the guy you shilled for, for speaker of the House? The guy that disavowed Trump after Jan. 6? Remember that, Marjorie?”
Soon after, Loomer accused Greene of trying to “suppress support for Trump,” saying that “Greene was behind publicizing the “infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner, that everyone likes to talk about, with Kanye West.” @FordFischer’s video tells the story.
The following day, Greene posted a video of herself working out, writing, “While jealous haters try to undermine and divide MAGA, I choose GRACE.” She added a cross emoji, a bicep emoji, a sunglasses emoji, and an American flag emoji for good measure.
Hell hath no fury like a MAGA nut scorned! Of course, MAGA world spends its entire existence feeling scorned by the universe, so that mostly leaves fury.
RELATED STORIES:
Calls for ‘Q-cumber’ Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign from House intensify after new video surfaces
Right-wing ‘reporter’ handcuffs herself to Twitter HQ, and the Twitter responses erupt into hilarity
MAGA world comes for Marjorie Taylor Greene