On Thursday, following ex-Proud Boys’ organizer Joe Bigg’s well-earned 17-year prison sentence, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene felt compelled to tweet her poor understanding of the law. She wrote, “If Biggs had plead guilty to planning to kill a member of congress he would have only gotten 3 months like the man in NY in my case did, but no he gets 17 years for being mad about the election and going in the Capitol.” That’s certainly a reductionist take on someone convicted of “seditious conspiracy,” but tomato-tomahtoh.

Anti-Muslim bigot, failed congressional candidate, and MAGA luminary Laura Loomer retweeted a response to Greene’s statement, writing, “You could have done something about it but you didn’t.” Loomer went on to accuse Greene of doing nothing to fundraise for the “Proud Boys defense fund,” going so far as to say, “I know for a fact that his legal team contacted your office and asked for assistance and you never Helped him because they told me. And so did Joe.” I’m not giddy, you are!

This is the latest skirmish in the conservative movement’s ongoing civil war, and the two women have some history. Loomer has been able to ingratiate herself with Donald Trump, and has made headlines with rumors that Trump wants her in his campaign. Greene, clearly not a fan of Loomer, has responded by publicly calling Loomer “mentally unstable” and “a documented liar.” Loomer has responded in kind. None of that seems to have fazed Trump, who recently praised Loomer in a video as being “very special.”

Trump’s cult status in the Republican Party means that proving fealty is a frequent cause of infighting. One such skirmish is between Greene and the MAGA-wing bog that she emerged from.

After the Georgia indictments were handed down last week, both Loomer and Greene appeared outside the Fulton County Jail in a show of support for Trump. In a video posted by @RonFilipkowski, Loomer can be heard heckling Greene as she talks to reporters, yelling, “Go tell Kevin McCarthy to endorse him [Trump]. Your best buddy, Marjorie.” As Greene began walking away, Loomer continued, “You know, the guy you shilled for, for speaker of the House? The guy that disavowed Trump after Jan. 6? Remember that, Marjorie?”

x Marge Greene shows up at the Fulton Jail, and Laura Loomer crashes her press gaggle, calls her McCarthy’s puppet and says “you like to talk a bunch of shit online,” and as Marge is running away people with Loomer yell “Large Marge” and “Where’s your husband?” at her. pic.twitter.com/ceTeY4BgvO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 25, 2023

Soon after, Loomer accused Greene of trying to “suppress support for Trump,” saying that “Greene was behind publicizing the “infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner, that everyone likes to talk about, with Kanye West.” @FordFischer’s video tells the story.

x 4) Laura Loomer, who had called on people to come to the jail in a flyer that was shared by Trump himself, continued to berate Rep. Greene after she left.



She calls Greene "subversive" and blames her team for the dinner between Trump, Nick Fuentes & Ye.https://t.co/X6ey946clx pic.twitter.com/C59Y1QeNNt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 25, 2023

The following day, Greene posted a video of herself working out, writing, “While jealous haters try to undermine and divide MAGA, I choose GRACE.” She added a cross emoji, a bicep emoji, a sunglasses emoji, and an American flag emoji for good measure.

Hell hath no fury like a MAGA nut scorned! Of course, MAGA world spends its entire existence feeling scorned by the universe, so that mostly leaves fury.

