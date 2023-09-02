To close out the week, let's take a look into Donald Trump's increasingly frenzied mind. It's not pretty and it's littered with lies, but here's a very (extremely!) small sampling of Trump's so-called 'truths' of the week, curated from his social media platform Truth Social.
1. The New York attorney general's civil suit against Trump may not be foremost in most Americans' minds, but Trump is deeply bothered by New York state AG Letitia James. He shared multiple tweets and edited videos of her throughout the week.
2. Trump has uncovered that President Biden bought $25 million in campaign ads and America "can't let him get away with it!"
3. Trump is mad at Fox News (and former Attorney General Bill Barr): "Unless Fox News starts putting on the right people their ratings will continue to erode."
4. Trump hopes Republican prosecutors across the country are watching "the tremendous weaponization" of justice. "It's an eye for an eye, or, frankly, it's fight fire with fire." He's effectively calling on Republicans to just lock up Democrats because reasons.
5. Trump is nothing if not a grifter (Ron Filipkowski did us a solid by editing down the original).
6. Scary.
Bonus ‘truth’:
There you have it, folks—Truth Social, the “hottest” platform around, is clearly thriving!