To close out the week, let's take a look into Donald Trump's increasingly frenzied mind. It's not pretty and it's littered with lies, but here's a very (extremely!) small sampling of Trump's so-called 'truths' of the week, curated from his social media platform Truth Social.

1. The New York attorney general's civil suit against Trump may not be foremost in most Americans' minds, but Trump is deeply bothered by New York state AG Letitia James. He shared multiple tweets and edited videos of her throughout the week.

2. Trump has uncovered that President Biden bought $25 million in campaign ads and America "can't let him get away with it!"

Crooked Joe Biden is spending $25 Million on dishonest TV Ads to lie to the American People. We can’t let him get away with it!https://t.co/bJPgp2c6t0 pic.twitter.com/343A2sfMJN — GH17TAFKAG (@GH17TAFKAG) August 31, 2023

3. Trump is mad at Fox News (and former Attorney General Bill Barr): "Unless Fox News starts putting on the right people their ratings will continue to erode."

x 8/30/23 Trump on Bill Barr & Fox News. pic.twitter.com/F9LdhvXCkE — Fed Up With Corruption (@FedCorruption) August 30, 2023

4. Trump hopes Republican prosecutors across the country are watching "the tremendous weaponization" of justice. "It's an eye for an eye, or, frankly, it's fight fire with fire." He's effectively calling on Republicans to just lock up Democrats because reasons.

“I hope that Republican DAs and AGs throughout the country are closely watching the tremendous weaponization of justice that is being utilized against me...It’s an eye for an eye fight fire with fire.” pic.twitter.com/hfNOTNn6PD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2023

5. Trump is nothing if not a grifter (Ron Filipkowski did us a solid by editing down the original).

x This is real. pic.twitter.com/VjWwL6Ne6W — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2023

6. Scary.

Trump’s new campaign ad is epic!

pic.twitter.com/tfYAg9hg6k — MAGA 2024 Project 🇺🇸 (@DJTproject2024) June 30, 2023

Bonus ‘truth’:

There you have it, folks—Truth Social, the “hottest” platform around, is clearly thriving!