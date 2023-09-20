In the constant Republican hunt for some kind of scandal that will equal being a Republican, attention has recently been turned on the vital national issue of how Sen. John Fetterman likes to dress casually. This is clearly an unprecedented national tragedy that is hastening the downfall of Western civilization. In fact, according to erratic right-wing pundit Erick Erickson, a senator in a hoodie is just as bad as the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. So there.

Somehow, despite having their heads (or other parts of their anatomy) handed to them repeatedly, people can’t seem to resist having a go at the 6-foot-8-inch Democratic senator. It’s almost as if Republicans would rather talk about Fetterman’s gym shorts than try to explain their evidence-free impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, the increasingly nasty crossfire within Republican ranks, or their complete inability to get the simplest thing done.

Now, in a highly diplomatic statement sure to please everyone, Fetterman has delivered a simple proposal right from the big chair at the front of the Senate. "If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” he said.

Fetterman’s bipartisan outreach comes even as Republicans keep lining up to get knocked down. Whether it’s ding-a-ling pic-waver Marjorie Taylor Greene or expert on dumbing things down Ron DeSantis, Fetterman is seeming to take delight in dismissing all comers with a single, deftly applied jab.

Since announcing his candidacy in 2022, Fetterman has had to deal with both recovering from a stroke and wrestling with depression while being under heavy public scrutiny. At every turn, he’s displayed high levels of bravery and an unwillingness to let others tell his story. And whatever Fetterman’s position when it comes to dealing with those highly publicized problems, they haven’t stopped him from firing back sharply and powerfully when attacked.

Most of all, Fetterman seems to have zero tolerance for bullshit. He’s more than willing to dig in and work on issues. He’s absolutely unwilling to engage in the kind of nonsense that seems to consume most of the time and effort on Capitol Hill.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to have a little fun with it all. In response to the critics of his sartorial splendor, Fetterman has issued a line of merchandise that includes hoodies for all occasions. He’s also had a good time laughing over an ongoing right-wing conspiracy theory that claims Fetterman was replaced at some point by a “body double.” (And yes, you can buy a T-shirt that says “John Fetterman’s Body Double.”)

Really, if you are going to claim anyone in the Senate has been replaced by a double, Fetterman should be the last choice. Because he’s definitely one of a kind.

Sign and send the petition: Pass a clean funding bill. No GOP hostage taking.

Kerry talks with Drew Linzer, director of the online polling company Civiqs. Drew tells us what the polls say about voters’ feelings toward President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and what the results would be if the two men were to, say … run against each other for president in 2024. Oh yeah, Drew polled to find out who thinks Donald Trump is guilty of the crimes he’s been indicted for, and whether or not he should see the inside of a jail cell.