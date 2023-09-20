Former Donald Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson is making news again as excerpts from her new book, “Enough,” are being released to the press. According to The Guardian, which received an advance copy of her memoir, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani groped her on Jan. 6, 2021, putting his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt.”

Cassidy details the interaction, saying it took place at a “tent” set up at the White House for Trump and his staff. Cassidy, who worked for Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows at the time, describes Giuliani seeing her and giving her a “Cheshire cat smile. Waving a stack of documents, he moves towards me, like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

And that’s the pleasant part of their interaction.

Then comes this, according to Salon:

"'We have the evidence. It's all here. We're going to pull this off.' Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer." "'By the way,' he says, fingering the fabric, 'I'm loving this leather jacket on you.' His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt,” Hutchinson writes. "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," Hutchinson writes.

And just as damning is her description of what happens next: “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.” Eastman, Trump’s former adviser, is alleged to have been the legal architect of the Jan. 6 coup attempt and, by Cassidy’s account, is every bit the dirtbag one might expect.

Hutchinson’s testimony for the Jan. 6 committee on the insurrection at the Capitol was a crucial account of Trump and his allies’ machinations leading up to and during the attempted overthrow of our democracy. Her testimony was attested to by multiple witnesses, making her one of the more trustworthy narrators who has spent time in Trump’s orbit.

