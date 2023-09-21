What can be said about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that hasn’t been illustrated by the character of Renfield in Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”? The Lose Cruz PAC wants you to know that Cruz has a podcast he won't shut up about. If you’re unfamiliar with his podcast, it’s an outlet for the insufferable Cruz to say things like nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court amounts to reverse racism.

The Lose Cruz PAC has put together a supercut of Cruz’s relentless promotion of his podcast. Released on Wednesday, with the title “Ted Cruz: part-time senator, full-time grifter,” the video shows how Cruz will, at every opportunity, make mention of his side hustle. Whether he’s talking on television, during committee hearings, at CPAC (over multiple years), or even during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Ted Cruz wants you to know he has a podcast.

It’s a piece that builds, and the kicker at the end is worth the wait.

In 2018, Cruz scratched out a victory over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke by just 2.6 percentage points. It is a small margin, and probably one of the many reasons he’s willing to be publicly humiliated while defending racist voter-ID laws.

