It's not enough that a Republican-forced government shutdown will almost surely come back to bite the GOP in the butt next year. Now former President Donald Trump has proposed a way to supersize their political pain by explicitly tying Republican support for funding the government to defunding the federal prosecutors who have secured indictments against him.

"Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government," Trump posted Wednesday on his Truth Social media platform, alluding to the "very important" Sept. 30 deadline when government coffers will run dry. "This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots," Trump added, urging congressional Republicans to use "the power of the purse and defend the Country!"

Most Americans likely don't know a shutdown is bearing down on the country. But if it happens, it won't be a mystery who did it. Over the past decade, Americans have become accustomed to sussing out who exactly the government arsonists are. And, as Daily Kos' Joan McCarter noted, they settled on blaming Republicans for shutdowns in 2013 and 2018.

Plus, this go-around, House Republicans have made the sleuthing a cinch by engaging in a monthslong messaging campaign to take credit for the shutdown.

In fact, mainstream outlets can't even both-sides the imbroglio in their headlines:

New York Times: Right-Wing Rebels Block Defense Bill Again, Rebuking McCarthy on Spending

NBC News: Deflated House Republicans leave town with no solution for government shutdown

USA Today: Trump supports government shutdown as McCarthy, House GOP face new challenges in spending fight

The notable absence among these headlines is the word "Democrat." It's Republicans vs. Republicans all day long.

The icing on the cake is Trump, who as president presided over the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, cheering on another shutdown so that he can evade justice for allegedly siccing a violent mob on the Capitol.

It's almost as if the 2024 GOP frontrunner doesn't like government at all.

But if the arsonists are going to arson, here’s hoping they adopt Trump's rationale—because nothing could be better for Democrats than a Republican-led government shutdown wrapped up in one big 2020 election denial sandwich.

