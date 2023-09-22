Rep. Jim Jordan was on Fox Business on Friday, Fox Business being nothing more than Fox News with cheaper hosts and a little stock ticker at the bottom of the screen. Jordan and host Stuart Varney, who is somehow still there, discussed how horrible it is to spend government money to "target your legal opponents" and then ol' Coatless Jim gave Varney the rundown on how his probe of President Joe Biden's adult son was going.

And if you think those two topics were separated by even the barest hint of a segue and/or shame, you're clearly not a regular Fox Business watcher. Media Matters' Eric Kleefeld has the clip.

x Jim Jordan endorses Trump’s call to demand in govt funding bill, “no money can be used to target your political opponents, which is exactly what Jack Smith is doing to President Trump.”



Without missing a beat, Stuart Varney asks for latest update on Jordan’s Hunter Biden probe. pic.twitter.com/pI7yjqsdLH — Eric Kleefeld (becoming a parody of myself) (@EricKleefeld) September 22, 2023

Here’s that head-spinning pivot:

JORDAN: I don't think anyone wants a shutdown. I tell you another thing we can add to the bill, though. I tell you another thing we could add to the bill. Put on that same bill that I just described, say no money can be used to target your political opponents, which is exactly what [special counsel] Jack Smith is doing to President Trump. And Joe Biden supports that? Put that question in there. Say President Biden, you really think it's okay to have American tax dollars used to go after your political opponent? Put that, put that on the bill as well. I think that gets Republican support, may not get Democrat support, ‘cause they kinda like the idea of weaponized government against their opposition, but I could put that on the bill too. But those are the kind of things that I think make sense and the American people support. Um, no one wants a shutdown. What we want is to do the things the American people sent us to Washington to do. VARNEY: All right, sir. Hunter Biden will appear in court October 3rd for his arraignment on gun charges. Where are we on the Hunter probe? Can you just give us a state of play on this, please? JORDAN: Well, we continue to depose witnesses. We've now have talked to four individuals who were part of the Hunter Biden investigations. That's what we're focused on doing in the Judiciary Committee. The House Oversight Committee is scheduled to have a hearing next week—

Oh my God, you cannot convince me these clowns aren't doing it as an intentional bit at this point.

