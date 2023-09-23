Vanity Fair:

The Exquisite Agony of Being Kevin McCarthy “You talk to pretty much any lawmaker on the Hill, and there’s sort of just an acceptance, reluctant though it might be, but an acceptance that there will be a shutdown,” says [Abigail] Tracy, as a group of “rogue Republicans” keeps “making demands, shifting the goalposts, but nothing is going to placate them.” Bomb throwers like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert are “not serious people,” says [John] Harwood, a Polis Distinguished Fellow at Duke University. “They’re on television, they have podcasts or whatever,” he adds, “but they’re not built to do what politicians have to do to make government work.” link to podcast

Paul Krugman/The New York Times:

Why Kevin McCarthy Can’t Do His Job The speaker of the House is the only congressional officer mentioned in the Constitution, other than a temporary Senate officer to preside when the vice president can’t. The speaker’s job isn’t defined, but surely it includes passing legislation that keeps the federal government running. But Kevin McCarthy, the current speaker, isn’t doing that job. Indeed, at this point it’s hard to see how he can pass any bill maintaining federal funding, let alone one the Senate, controlled by Democrats, will agree to. So we seem to be headed for a federal shutdown at the end of this month, with many important government activities suspended until further notice. Why? McCarthy is a weak leader, especially compared with Nancy Pelosi, his formidable predecessor. But even a superb leader would probably be unable to transcend the dynamics of a party that has been extremist for a generation but has now gone beyond extremism to nihilism. And yes, this is a Republican problem. Any talk about dysfunction in “Congress,” or “partisanship,” simply misinforms the public. Crises like the one McCarthy now faces didn’t happen under Pelosi, even though she also had a very narrow majority. I’ll come back to that contrast. First, let me make a different comparison — between the looming shutdown of 2023 and the shutdowns of 1995-96, when Newt Gingrich was speaker.

x News — Schumer tells me he and McConnell are in talks and will try to cut a deal to keep government open — amid deep divisions in the House and McCarthy’s struggle to get 218 votes. He says he is pushing for Ukraine aid, setting up showdown with speaker. https://t.co/aeJTHRpJNm — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 22, 2023

CNN:

Biden leads Trump in potential New Hampshire rematch, though dissatisfaction with both remains high An early read of a New Hampshire rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump gives the incumbent president the advantage, amid signs that anger toward Trump could outweigh dampened enthusiasm for another Biden term, according to a new CNN/University of New Hampshire poll. About 6 in 10 New Hampshire residents, 62%, say they would be dissatisfied or worse if Trump retook the presidency – with most, 56%, expressing outright anger at the prospect. A 56% majority say they’d be dissatisfied or worse if Biden won reelection, but fewer, 38%, say they’d be angry. About one-fifth say they’d be less than satisfied with either scenario

x NEW: a recent study found a fascinating pattern



People are becoming more zero-sum in their thinking, and weaker economic growth may explain why



Older generations grew up with high growth and formed aspirational attitudes; younger ones have faced low growth and are more zero-sum pic.twitter.com/yXFhjHBMV2 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) September 22, 2023

John Burn-Murdoch/Financial Times:

Are we destined for a zero-sum future? A backdrop of slower economic growth may be shaping attitudes of tomorrow that cut across political divides Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy . Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here https://www.ft.com/content/980cbbe2-0f5d-4330-872d-c7a9d6a97bf6 You wouldn’t typically think of affirmative action advocates and anti-immigration nativists as being bedfellows. The former group skews young and is composed overwhelmingly of progressives, and the latter skews old and conservative. But according to a fascinating new study out of Harvard University, they have one significant thing in common: a predilection for zero-sum thinking, or the belief that for one group to gain, another must lose.The same way of thinking crops up on all manner of issues that cut across traditional political divides. Roughly equal numbers of US Democrats and Republicans agree that “in trade, if one country makes more money, then another country makes less money”. And while Democrats are more likely to say “if one income group becomes wealthier, this comes at the expense of other groups”, a third of Republicans agree.

x Instead of ignoring abortion, the Virginia GOP is trying to contrast itself with Democrats on the issue



The strategy might be to motivate the base and get in front of anticipated attacks



But obviously comes with risks



One of biggest tests in the post-Roe era https://t.co/eaRtZfUQ9T — Sam Shirazi (@samshirazim) September 22, 2023

NBC News:

New GOP ad campaign for control of Virginia centers on abortion limits Democrats are campaigning against the GOP's proposed restriction at 15 weeks. Republicans are painting Democrats as the party of "no limits" in an effort to regain ground on abortion. Republicans have high hopes of flipping Virginia’s state Senate and holding the state House of Delegates in November, which would give them full control of state government under GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin, seeking the governing majority that would allow him to enact parts of his agenda he has struggled to push through a divided legislature, is leading what has become a massive investment in the statehouse races by tapping into a national donor network, attending fundraisers from Nantucket to Dallas. And abortion has become a flashpoint, with Democrats campaigning on the fact that a GOP majority would threaten Virginia’s status as the last state in the South without significant restrictions on abortion rights.

The Washington Post:

DeSantis is in growing trouble. He’s betting big on Iowa to rescue him. Abandoned by some donors, bashed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and polling behind other Trump alternatives, DeSantis and his allies are increasingly focused on the first GOP caucus state The pastor said she liked DeSantis. Soon she was recruited. The Florida governor showed up at the door last month with his family for a home-cooked meal complete with Iowa corn. On Saturday, she drove two hours to see him again, huddling around DeSantis for a prayer at a church event. “I’m not that political of a person,” said the pastor, Joyce Schmidt, 70, laughing a bit at her involvement. “But all of a sudden … ” The courtship illustrates the organizing underway as DeSantis banks heavily on evangelical Christians, far-flung campaigning and intensive fieldwork to revive the long-shot hopes of his struggling bid to best former president Donald Trump, who holds a widening lead over him in national and early-state polls.