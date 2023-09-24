On Thursday, a Senate Special Committee on Aging took place to discuss how people with disabilities, older adults, and veterans can be ensured access to government technology. Sen. John Fetterman gave a very moving speech on how much deeper his empathy has grown since suffering a stroke last year.

Fetterman explained that as a result of the stroke, “I have lost my ability to fully process language.” He said he depended on a transcription app on his phone, which showed the audience. It allows him to understand more clearly what was being said around him, he said. “I can't imagine if I didn't have this kind of a bridge to allow me to communicate with other people effectively.”

Fetterman became emotional when talking about the disrespectful public environment for people with disabilities, and his experience in office. “Because I live in a political environment, I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn't able to process things sometimes or say things,” he said. “I'm so sorry that I'm sure many of you had to go through this kind of thing.”

The video, which can be seen below, went viral because it exemplifies the kind of bravery and seriousness we all desire from our elected leaders. Fetterman’s wife retweeted the video, writing, “All heart, all goodness [heart emoji] my grandmother always used to say that John had to be made that tall to fit his whole heart.”

