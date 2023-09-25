And Now, A Word From the President…

Joe will be joining the picket line tomorrow in Detroit. Nikki the genius will be giving him more fodder for his campaign ads.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, September 25, 2023

Note: From now through Halloween, candy corn counts as a vegetable. Eat up! —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til House Republicans cause a government shutdown: 5

Days 'til the Georgia State Fair in Atlanta: 4

Estimated number of light vehicle sales for September, up 13% from September '22: 15.4 million

Initial unemployment claims announced last week, down 20,000 from the previous week, and still the lowest since 1970: 201,000

Size of the latest U.S. aid package for Ukraine: $325 million

Value of the gold bars found in Senator Bob Menendez's (D-NJ) house, part of the reason a grand jury indicted him and his wife on corruption charges Friday: $100,000

Number of drive-in theaters still operating in Maine after the one in Skowhegan closed after 70 years: 3

Puppy Pic of the Day:

CHEERS to a one-man cavalry riding to the rescue. Before we roll into a new week, let's pause and raise our orange juice glasses to an unlikely hero of the Wisconsin state House: Democratic Rep. Steve Doyle, who late last week "zombie walked" into the chamber while suffering with Covid to prevent Republicans from draining the ink from the veto pen of Governor Tony Evers:

“ So about 11 o’clock (p.m.) or so, the Republicans did what’s called “a call to the House,” to see if they had enough to override all of Gov. Evers’ vetoes,” Doyle said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, at that point, they’re doing the roll call and magically I appeared in the Assembly chambers, mask and all, and there was a visible and audible groan when I walked in because the Republicans saw that they were not going to be able to override the dozen, or a couple dozen, of governor Evers’ vetoes.” […] Breaking news: lib single-handedly owns cons. “ They thought for sure, they hadn’t seen me since, like, early afternoon,” Doyle said. “They thought for sure that I had actually ducked out and wasn’t there, and that this was gonna be a home run for them. I mean, they would have just called up veto after veto after veto, and overridden each of them. It was a chance for them to really do their thing in one fell swoop.” “ I don’t always end up being the vote that makes the difference,” Doyle continued, “but the fact that I arose from my deathbed to get to the Assembly chambers made a difference.”

For single-handedly making sure that 9 bad Republican-passed bills and 51 budget provisions stayed dead, we say to Representative Steve Doyle of Wisconsin Assembly District 94: Saaaaaalute!!! Now everybody eat cheese.

JEERS to grinding it out in Congress. If you're asking me what the state of the budget of the United States of America—the most powerful nation on Earth—is in the House, here's the clearest, most concise answer I could find:

I'm glad you asked! But I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that you're not.

CHEERS to the secret of the universe's success. How to give a scientist a spontaneous orgasm in one easy step: just walk up behind one and say, "Hey, wanna touch my asteroid pebbles?" Yes, indeed, a NASA thingamabob parachuted into Utah yesterday morning after successfully gathering two scoops of raisins samples of dust from the asteroid Bennu. Analysts in white lab coats are looking forward to analyzing the results:

The capsule contains some 250 grams (8.8 ounces) of rocks and other material from Bennu, material that could help answer some of scientists' most burning questions about the origins of life on Earth and the early days of our solar system. “Bennu want a cookie?” "Touchdown for science!" said Jim Garvin, chief scientist of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, from the landing site during a live broadcast. "For the first time in history, we brought goodies back home from this kind of object. This is so huge and we're all breathing a big sigh of relief."

Despite its rough journey home, the capsule is in pristine condition. However, they still have no idea what to make of the dog hair or the couch lint attached to it.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Can y’all see who is in this car? God Bless Former President Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Carter for making the #plainspeanutfestival parade this year!!! Happy early birthday to him! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/fu3vpQcgsb — Yes. It has two k’s. (@erikka2ks08) September 23, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to Great Moments in Democracy. 234 years ago today, in 1789, the First Federal Congress adopted twelve amendments to the Constitution and FedEx'd them to all 50 states for ratification. Ten of those amendments became the Bill of Rights. Had this same event occurred in recent times, Republicans would've re-written them to please QAnon, ALEC, the Federalist Society, Franklin Graham, and the remaining Koch brother, then rammed them through without any committee hearings or floor debate. But my point is: Ha Ha! They wore funny grampa socks back then! Seriously, those socks.

CHEERS to G-d's Amazing 25-Hour Miracle Diet. The Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur started at sundown (which in Maine is, like, 6 O'clock now) yesterday continues through this evening. According to C&J's go-to guide, Torah Tots…

Yom Kippur is a Shabbat...no work can be performed on Yom Kippur. It is well-known that you are supposed to refrain from eating and drinking (even water) on Yom Kippur. It is a complete, 25+ hour fast beginning before sunset on the evening before Yom Kippur and ending after nightfall on the day of Yom Kippur. The Talmud also specifies additional restrictions: washing and bathing, anointing one's body (with cosmetics, perfumes, etc.), marital relations and wearing leather shoes.

The holiday is a somber one during which Jews confess their sins and seek forgiveness over the course of a day. That's why I'm not Jewish—I'd barely get started before the closing buzzer went off.

Ten years ago in C&J: September 25, 2013

JEERS to Mystery Defiance Theatre. I don’t know what the hell Ted Cruz thinks he's doing on the Senate floor. Apparently it's some kind of ”fauxlibuster” intended to fool the gullible base of the Republican party into believing that he single-handedly defeated Obamacare, shut down the government, defaulted on the debt and commissioned a bust of Reagan to be placed on top of the Washington Monument. And in other news, a new overnight snap poll shows that 90 percent of the Republican base suddenly believes Ted Cruz single-handedly defeated Obamacare, shut down the government, defaulted on the debt and commissioned a bust of Reagan to be placed on top of the Washington Monument.

CHEERS to the day the Straight Talk Express jumped the tracks. It happened fifteen years ago today, and it's become a high holy day on the American political calendar ever since. It started when John McCain—back in his evil Iraq War-flogging days—“suspended” his presidential campaign so he could ride to Washington on a white stallion to stop the economic collapse that happened on his party’s watch, a much-mocked effort that consisted of a perfunctory appearance at the Bush White House. But that half-baked stunt quickly faded into the background when, with Keith Olbermann sitting beside him as a witness to history, David Letterman delivered the coup de grâce after catching McCain in a pasty-faced lie:

Barack Obama went on to successfully navigate eight years in the Oval Office, and McCain did not. So thank you, Dave, for being so quick that night. But more important: Thank you, John, wherever you are, for being so slow.

Oh, and a reminder that today is National Lobster Day. To make it especially memorable, breed them in your basement with radioactive isotopes until they weigh in at two tons each and then unleash them on an unsuspecting populace. Add a funny hat or water-squirting boutonnière if desired. Get creative! Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

