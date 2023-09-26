House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is desperately trying to avoid the heat over the looming Republican-caused government shutdown and aim it at President Joe Biden instead. When reporters pushed him Tuesday morning over his inability to get his House Republicans in order and avert a shutdown, and asked whether he’d have to turn to Democrats for votes, McCarthy tried to pass the buck and change the subject.

“I think it'd be very important to have a meeting with the president,” McCarthy said. “The president could keep government open by doing something on the border.”