Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey faces a growing chorus of calls from Democratic lawmakers for him to resign. He was indicted on Sept. 22 on charges of accepting bribes. Unlike Republicans, Democratic officials and their voters believe in holding officials accountable, regardless of their party affiliation.

Republicans have been all over the map when it comes to Menendez’s indictment. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that Menendez should “very much so” resign because the indictment looks “very damaging,” then walked that back, saying that GOP Rep. George Santos, a well-known fraudster and liar, shouldn’t resign. It’s a pickle for a political party headed by Donald Trump, a guy who has been indicted so many times.

A new tack emerged when Sen. Tom Cotton called Menendez’s allegations “troubling” but added, “Senator Menendez has a right to test the government’s evidence in court, just like any other citizen. He should be judged by jurors and New Jersey’s voters, not by Democratic politicians who now view him as inconvenient to their hold on power.” Interesting.

Hours after Cotton’s statement, Sen. Marco Rubio decided to wade in with this tweet: “The allegations against the Senior Senator from New Jersey are nasty & the evidence offered [sic] difficult to explain away. But in America guilt is decided by a jury, not politicians in fear of their party losing a Senate seat.”

The responses to these bozos were particularly enjoyable.

The glaring elephant in the room:

An inconvenient truth:

A classic history lesson:

If you didn’t already know, the Florida senator enjoys quoting scripture online, exposing his hypocrisy in biblical ways.

Someone reposted a bit of that wisdom.

As for Cotton? This is really all there needs to be said about him.

And finally, what I consider the winner of today’s “Pin the Tail on Marco Rubio” sweepstakes:

