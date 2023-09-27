Yesterday President Biden Made Pro-Union History

Today his 2024 adversary...won’t:

x Trump will be holding a rally with non-union workers tomorrow and will probably trash the union. https://t.co/j9fq5vKSBG — Troy Matthews (@Troy_in_Tahoe) September 26, 2023

Shocking, I know. Then again, Trump never was much for the union. He’s more of a confederacy guy.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Note: My phone book with its 50 pages of pizza coupons hasn’t arrived yet. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON, MA BELL??!!!

-

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til Halloween: 34

Days 'til the Atlantic Antic Street Festival in Brooklyn: 4

Months of job growth in the current positive-employment cycle, making it the 8th-hottest streak since 1939: 32

Position the current job growth cycle will vault to if it sustains itself for another two months: #5

Year President Theodore Roosevelt showed his support for striking coal workers by inviting them to the White House to talk with government officials and management: 1902

Percent of U.S. wind farm projects that face significant opposition by nearby residents, according to a new study by the University of California-Santa Barbara: 17%

Percent chance that, according to the study, white and wealthy communities are most likely to reject wind farms: 100%

-

Mid-week Rapture Index: 187 (including 4 volcanoes and some Christian comedy for the ladies). Soul Protection Factor 16 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: They wuv yoooo…

-

CHEERS to "Picket Line Joe." History, folks. The first sitting president to walk a picket line in support of union workers. Yesterday. Michigan. Supporting the UAW strikers. No malarkey:

Wearing a UAW hat and speaking through a bullhorn, Biden tells workers they helped save the auto companies with their sacrifices. "Now they’re doing incredibly well and, guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too." [...] Unlike his predecessor, Joe can hold a bullhorn with one hand. Biden took the bullhorn back and said a line he often says: "Wall Street didn’t build the country. The middle class built the country. And unions built the middle class, that's a fact." Then he walked among workers, shaking hands, as John Mellencamp's "Small Town," played from speakers.

Today is his MAGA predecessor's turn. The mentally-deranged fascist rapist insurrectionist will speak to a herd of scabs, bouncing from one irrelevant, narcissistic point to another before following the smell of bleach back home to his New Jersey sex palace, where he'll snort his pills, trowel on a fresh coat of face stucco, and call for more assassinations of public officials on Truth Social. The media will respond by fretting about Joe Biden's age.

CHEERS to order in the courts. Congratulations, Democrats. You just picked up a seat (and possibly two more) in Congress. And all it took was 180 lower court rulings, 97 higher court rulings, 26 appeals court rulings, and now a second Supreme Court ruling that they SHOUTED REALLY LOUD AT ALABAMA REPUBLICANS WHO ARE APPARENTLY HARD OF HEARING:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Alabama Republicans for the second time in three months, rejecting their latest attempt to use a congressional map that includes only one majority-Black district. Prospects for Dems to reclaim the House next year are looking pretty good, actually. The court in two related applications refused emergency requests from Republican state officials to block lower court rulings that invalidated the new map. Lower court proceedings to approve a new map are still ongoing.

It's gonna be hard for the MAGA cultists in charge of the state to ignore this ruling. But somehow I'm sure they'll manage.

CHEERS to the beginning of the end. 242 years ago this week, in 1781 during the War of Independence, American troops backed by the French fleet Ronald Reagan riding a trained dolphin while brandishing a bazooka [Revision courtesy of Florida Dept. of Education textbook approval committee], began their siege of Yorktown, Virginia. The British, trapped like rats in their stupid bright red uniforms, were forced to surrender, thus securing our freedom as an independent nation. Moral of the story: only fools go to war on a peninsula without jetpacks.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x The perpetrator of what is probably the world's tiniest diamond heist was an ant



[📹 rkbiker89]pic.twitter.com/0mFiR1FG1c — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 25, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to the Founding Rabble Rouser. Happy birthday to scrappy Samuel Adams—second cousin to fellow hothead John—born 301 years ago today. His message in a nutshell: "Tyranny bad! Freedom good!"

Adams’s contributions to the independence movement were many and varied. Ironic fun fact: Adams failed as a brewer. During the 1760s and 1770s he frequently wrote polemical articles for the Boston newspapers, and he recruited talented younger men—Josiah Quincy, Joseph Warren, and his second cousin John Adams, among others—into the Patriot cause. It was Samuel Adams who conceived of the Boston Committee of Correspondence and took a leading role in its formation and operations from 1772 through 1774. He was among those who planned and coordinated Boston’s resistance to the Tea Act, which climaxed in the famous Tea Party, and he later worked for the creation of the Continental Congress, helping propel it into supporting Massachusetts in the crisis.

And bonus points for this: “Beer and chocolate are two pleasures that should be enjoyed and savored." Pay your respects here. Then toast him with...I dunno, how about an ice-cold Sam Adams? (Or as he likes to say: "Slide me down a Mini Me.")

JEERS to gas emissions. Methane and spittle will be flying in equal proportion tonight in wherever the second Republican debate is happening. The MAGA clone from Arkansas didn’t qualify, so tonight's sorry spectacle will only have seven lying shits behind their poor, poor lecterns:

☹ The MAGA clone from Florida with the pudding fetish who is currently setting fire to his state. ☹ The MAGA clone from South Carolina who really, really hopes the eventual nominee—not in attendance because he’s ahead of the pack by 1,297 points—makes her his VP candidate. The worst job at the debate is “chief pudding wiper.” ☹ The other MAGA clone from South Carolina who is sinfully single and has to claim he has a "good Christian girlfriend" no one has ever seen to stave off rumors that he's gay. ☹ The MAGA clone from Ohio who made his fortune fucking over regular folks, got vaccinated but now hates vaccines, and is so mentally messed up he makes Elon Musk look like Abe Lincoln. ☹ The MAGA clone and former vice president who's courting the support of the MAGA base that wanted to hang him—and still does—during the January 6, 2021 insurrection. ☹ The former governor of New Jersey who waffles between MAGA clone and just a boorish dick. ☹ Huh? North Dakota has a governor?

After studying their bios, policy positions, and endorsements, here's the most important thing I'll be looking for tonight during the MAGA debate: Star Trek reruns

-

Ten years ago in C&J: September 27, 2013

CHEERS to mental gymnastics. This is pretty cool: people can now operate their bionic legs by using their minds. The success of the experiment has given scientists such a boost in morale that they've decided to tackle their toughest project ever: getting a House tea party caucus member to operate their mind by using anything but their ass.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to the wisdom of jbou. The popular member of our oddball Daily Kos community—one of several who departed during that awful purge of beloved humans in 2016—is gone but not forgotten. C&J promised to revisit his sharp George-Carlin-meets-Stephen-Wright zingers from time to time because, well, they will never cease to crack me up. And whaddya know, today is one of those days…

» As a kid, I'd get attention by saying inappropriate things and making fart noises. As an adult, I'm taller. » The sad thing about Baby New Year is knowing he dies on his first birthday. » Love is like the Force: it surrounds us, binds us, and people can use it to cut off your arms and legs and toss you into lava. jbou » I found $100 in my jeans. The kid in me says "Buy Nerf guns and candy", but the adult in me says "Buy weed, Nerf guns and candy." » I ordered a plunger and a snare drum on Amazon so next time you order one and it recommends the other, that's me. » This "judge people by the content of their character" thing is not working to my advantage. » Autocorrect makes me feel like I'm friends with a nosy, incompetent know-it-all. » Time heals all wounds. Unless you suffered a horrible disfigurement working in a clock factory. Then it's just a grim reminder. » What we put into the Universe will always come back to us, so basically none of us can dodge the coming Fart Tidal Wave.

I think Einstein proved that last one mathematically. Sorry I contributed so heartily to your eventual demise, future generations.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes Tweet Commemorating Yom Kippur With a Cheers and Jeers Kiddie Pool —Mediaite

-