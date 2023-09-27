Seven candidates will be on stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday night—no doubt somewhere in view of that ridiculous plane—for the second Republican debate of the 2024 cycle.

Participants this time around include: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, pharma bro Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Not making the none-too-selective cut this time around is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Once again, Donald Trump will not be joining them. He will be in Michigan speaking to autoworkers. Because what union workers love is an anti-union speaker explaining to them why his last round of lies didn’t count.

But Daily Kos is following the debate live so come on in. The stacks of tomatoes and rotten cabbages are on your left.