Crime. Horrible crime. Striking fear in the hearts of America. It’s so scary!
Chris Christie provides an answer that is at least 47% related to what he was asked, which may be a record for the night so far. But then he pivots to directly addressing Trump, saying, “I know you’re watching.” It would have been one of the highlights of the night, except “We’re going to call you Donald Duck” is a punchline dead on arrival.
DeSantis explains how it’s not even safe to live in California. He’s met three people who were mugged! Can you believe it? Oh, and SOROS. Please check your cards now. George Soros has now been called.