North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, pharma bro Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott continue to demonstrate their willingness to slice and dice each other while defending Donald Trump. Because that’s a great strategy.

Burgum. Isn’t that something that you put on pancakes if you’re out of syrup? Oh, sorry, the watery, slightly sour syrup substitute is sorghum. But didn’t Burgum have something to do with Mt. Rushmore? Nope. That KKK-loving racist bastard was Gutzon Borglum. Nope, Doug Burgum is best known for signing a record number anti-transgender bills, including ones allowing teachers to misgender students, ending transition care for minors, and restricting access to bathrooms and girls’ and women’s sports teams. Oh, and he also signed one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans. And now you know more about Burgum than you would ever get from this debate.

Speaking of which, time to go back in.