Another question for DeSantis, who continues to get far more than his share. This time he’s invited to attack America colleges, which is a sweet spot for DeSantis to get in a dig at “gender studies.”
Fox invites Scott to mansplain his superiority to Haley. Which he is eager to do. Which is more coal and more oil. And again, no one seems to notice that unemployment is at record lows right now. Right now.
Haley attacks Scott, who immediately joins the biggest game of the night: Everyone talk over Nikki Haley. But wait! DeSantis jumps in to talk over Scott.
Ramaswamy then talks over DeSantis. And Burgum talks over Ramaswamy.
And does anyone remember what the question was? Of course not.