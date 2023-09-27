Celebrated billionaire and captain of infancy Elon Musk may have bought X, the site formerly known as Twitter lock, stock, and Catturd, but Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez still owns the place. And she’s not above reminding Musk that he spent $44 billion just to be mocked on his own website.

For some reason, middle-aged men with no discernible sense of humor still think they can own AOC on social media, and they keep discovering how disastrously wrong they are.

On Tuesday, an employee of the “satirical” conservative website The Babylon Bee—which is one of Musk’s favorite sites and has worked with Kevin Sorbo, so you just know it’s hilarious and edgy—took a shot at AOC over her observation that immigration has always been a big part of American life, particularly in New York, which has recently become a flashpoint for anti-immigrant sentiment.

After AOC noted that Ellis Island processed far more immigrants from the late 19th century to the mid-20th century than New York City is accepting now, Ashley St. Clair, the Babylon Beeber in question, trotted out a (misogynistic) tweet—or “X,” as Musk prefers they be called now.

x Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels https://t.co/s0wtC4ZrCZ pic.twitter.com/Pg2WWL9vwu — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 27, 2023

First, a transcription of AOC’s comments:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “The numbers of, when it comes to people coming to New York City today, are nothing, I’m telling you nothing, compared to the daily amounts of people that we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of this century. … We’re seeing more than 12 million immigrants that passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954, and we had seen just huge numbers of people coming in per day that far eclipsed what we’re seeing right now.”

And here was St. Clair’s response:

ST. CLAIR: “Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels.”

Ah, but you just knew AOC wasn’t done. She came back with a sharp poke at Republicans’ heaving manure lagoon of a Congress:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later.”

Of course, Musk being Musk, he felt compelled to weigh in as well, claiming simply, “She’s just not that smart.”

x She’s just not that smart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

Well, maybe she’s not smart enough to destroy a brand she spent $44 billion acquiring or torture monkeys to death during an ill-advised series of mad scientist experiments, but she’s smart enough to own dim bulbs on floundering social media platforms.

She responded:

x I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress.



Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs.



Stay mad 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/EDsPGs8Bx6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. “Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs. “Stay mad”

Wait, you mean Elon Musk isn’t a self-made man after all? He's been up to his ears in privilege all along? Indeed, if your dad owned a whole emerald mine that you somehow can’t remember, you might be an amoral silver-spoon James Bond villain.

But while AOC will always and forever best all comers on social media, there’s a larger point here that we shouldn’t lose sight of. And that point is as simple as it is obvious: Immigrants have always been a net benefit to American society, and that hasn’t changed. In fact, given that many of the world’s wealthy, developed countries—including the U.S.—now have birthrates too low to maintain their current populations, it’s likely that we’ll be competing for immigrants in the not-too-distant future to keep our economies thriving.

And if you still don’t believe it, maybe you’ll believe the ultra-left-wing George W. Bush Institute, which in 2016 made a feckless attempt to shift the narrative as Donald Trump was accusing Mexico of bundling all its rapists together like tranches of toxic debt and sending them over the border. As the institute noted at the time:

Immigration fuels the economy. When immigrants enter the labor force, they increase the productive capacity of the economy and raise GDP. Their incomes rise, but so do those of natives. It’s a phenomenon dubbed the “immigration surplus,” and while a small share of additional GDP accrues to natives — typically 0.2 to 0.4 percent — it still amounts to $36 to $72 billion per year. In addition to the immigration surplus, immigrants grease the wheels of the labor market by flowing into industries and areas where there is a relative need for workers — where bottlenecks or shortages might otherwise damp growth.

In fact, the positive economic effects of immigration are so obvious and well-established, the Trump administration felt the need to hide them so they could keep harassing brown people, which is Donald Trump’s favorite pastime ever if you don’t count riding Lindsey Graham around the living room like a Shetland pony. The New York Times, Sept. 18, 2017:

Trump administration officials, under pressure from the White House to provide a rationale for reducing the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year, rejected a study by the Department of Health and Human Services that found that refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenues over the past decade than they cost. The draft report, which was obtained by The New York Times, contradicts a central argument made by advocates of deep cuts in refugee totals as President Trump faces an Oct. 1 deadline to decide on an allowable number. The issue has sparked intense debate within his administration as opponents of the program, led by Mr. Trump’s chief policy adviser, Stephen Miller, assert that continuing to welcome refugees is too costly and raises concerns about terrorism. Advocates of the program inside and outside the administration say refugees are a major benefit to the United States, paying more in taxes than they consume in public benefits, and filling jobs in service industries that others will not. But research documenting their fiscal upside — prepared for a report mandated by Mr. Trump in a March presidential memorandum implementing his travel ban — never made its way to the White House. Some of those proponents believe the report was suppressed.

So who’s “not so smart”? Accomplished, self-made women whose fathers didn’t own dragon hoards full of gems? Or the guy who’s singlehandedly destroying one of the world’s top tech brands through a series of incomprehensible decisions?

For that matter, who’s trying to grow the economy? Callow, know-nothing edgelords or Democrats who’ve been begging for comprehensive immigration reform for years?

AOC has already answered that question—but if you’re getting most of your news from The Babylon Bee, you might not quite grasp the truth of it. Or of anything else, for that matter.

