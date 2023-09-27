On Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that disgraced former President Donald Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, deceived banks, insurers, and many others by bigly overvaluing both his assets as well as his net worth. This is just one ruling in a series of legal issues that Trump and his businesses are facing.

The Washington Post has put together a fun little math tool that allows you to plug in home values and watch them balloon to Trumpian rates. Now you too can defraud banks and insurers by claiming your Mar-a-Lago social club can be considered a private residence valued between $347 million to $739 million while eschewing the Palm Beach County’s assessment of the same property (during the same time period) at $18 million to $27.6 million.

But the Trump Organization didn’t use the same multiplier every time they inflated a property’s value. It’s pretty amazing what conman-math (conmath was taken!) can do when you apply it to the rest of us.

The Washington Post sets the tool’s default to roughly the median sales price for houses sold in the United States: $400,000. Applying the magic math used to value Trump Tower turns your $400,000 home into a pretty swanky $1,091,306 abode. Here is what your $400,000 place would be worth using the math Trump et al. used to inflate their properties:

Mar-a-Lago: Your home is now worth between $6,181,589 and $13,602,455. (Not too shabby!)

Seven Springs: Your home is now worth $3,880,000.

40 Wall Street: Depending on if you use Trump’s 2011 or 2015 math, you’ve got yourself a property worth between $544,741 and $1,049,400.

That’s pretty sweet stuff. Let’s stick with the modest fraud of Trump Tower and apply the magic math to a few states’ median house prices:

Nebraska’s median home costs $296,000. But not anymore! Now those Cornhuskers fans can say their place is worth around $818,479! On the other end of the spectrum, Californians’ median home costs $799,000. Yeee-ouch! (Trust me, I live here and can’t afford to own!) But using Trump Math, those Callifornians can tell everyone they are multimillionaires since their median house is worth about $2,182,612. What about the Iowans with the country’s most affordable median housing price? Their $239,000 house is now worth north of $550,000!

Trump's pathological lying became world-class only when he ascended to the presidency. And at that point, people really began to dig into what many knew was true for a very long time: Everything about the real estate “mogul” was corrupt, and his power relied on our easily corruptible systems.

Editor’s note: Minor headline edit.

