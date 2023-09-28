On Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee held a press conference to announce the start of their impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. If this was intended as a preview of what’s to come, it was perfect.

At that conference, NBC reporter Ryan Nobles pointed out that much of the supposed evidence took place at a time not only before Joe Biden was elected, but at a point where he wasn’t even a candidate. But time … is apparently a very fuzzy concept to Rep. Jason Smith. The resulting exchange was hilarious.

x U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) melts down as an NBC reporter questions GOP claims of DOJ political interference in favor of Joe Biden before he was president. pic.twitter.com/Afm75G5CDq — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) September 27, 2023

Nobles: “Can you explain the timing of the Aug. 6 WhatsApp message? Why is that evidence of some wrongdoing?” Smith: “I’m not an expert on the timeline. I would love to have, um, President Biden and his family to tell us about all the timeline.” Nobles : “But if he's not the president or the vice president at that time, where’s the wrongdoing? He wasn’t even a candidate for president at that time.” Smith: “He was a candidate.” Nobles : “On Aug. 6 of 2017?” Smith: “So apparently, apparently … what source are you with?” Nobles: “I’m with NBC.” Smith: “So apparently, you’ll never believe us.” Nobles: “I’m not saying I don’t believe you. I’m asking you a very direct question. You presented a piece of evidence that you say came on Aug. 6 2017, that demonstrates that Joe Biden was using political influence to help his son.” Smith: “What’s that?” Nobles: “The WhatsApp message you put up. How does that demonstrate that there was some sort of political influence put over him if at that time he wasn’t a political figure, he’s not an elected official?” Smith: “I’m definitely not going to pinpoint one item.” Nobles: “You presented it. It was your first thing that you brought.” Smith: “So, apparently you don’t agree with it.” Nobles: “It’s not that I don’t agree with it. I’m asking you to explain it.” Smith: “I’ll take the next question.”

The inquiry gets underway today with three witnesses slated to testify:

Bruce Dubinsky, an accountant who has previously appeared on Fox News as a commentator about Hunter Biden.

Eileen O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department’s Tax Division during the George W. Bush administration and a member of Donald Trump’s transition team.

Jonathan Turley, an attorney who Republicans also called as a witness to defend Trump during his impeachment hearings.

So, the first three witnesses include no one who has any direct knowledge of anything involving either Hunter Biden or President Joe Biden, no one who has served in public office in the last two decades, and no one with any connection to any of the officials or events that are the supposed focus of the inquiry.

That also sounds perfect. It all gets underway at 10 AM ET. And yes, we will be covering it.

