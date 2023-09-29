You're allowed to not know who Mike Davis is, but the short version is that he's a particularly well-connected member of the conservative campaign to fill federal court benches with hard-right judges willing to scrub out a century or two of societal progress. A probably self-written Federalist Society write-up boasts about his work with then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley to push through "record" numbers of Donald Trump-appointed judges, including Justice Brett "I Like Beer" Kavanaugh, and his work "opposing Cancel Culture and fighting back against the woke mob."

When that last line is how the guy sells himself, it’s a good reminder that many of the people stacking the federal bench with "constitutionalist" judges have whackjob readings only barely below a full Paul Gosar.

Davis, whose recent shticks include helping Trump target the judge presiding one of Trump’s criminal prosecutions, has been making a hard play for a position in a new and fascist Trump White House. Here he is on multiply disgraced Turning Point USA bozo Benny Johnson's far-far-right podcast, where the Guy Who Helped Bring You Supreme Court Justice Beer Guy has all sorts of plans for what Trump can do on his triumphant return. Via Media Matters:

But during my three week reign of terror as Trump acting attorney general, before I get chased out of town with my Trump pardon, I will rain hell on Washington, D.C. We've talked about this, Ben. I have five lists, ready to go and they're growing. List number one, we're gonna fire. We're gonna fire a lot of people in the executive branch, in the deep state. Number two, we're gonna indict. We're gonna indict Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and James Biden and every other scumball, sleazeball, Biden, except for the five year old granddaughter who they refused to acknowledge for five years until the political pressure got to Joe Biden. Number three, we're gonna deport. We're gonna deport a lot of people, 10 million people and growing - anchor babies, their parents, their grandparents. We're gonna put kids in cages. It's gonna be glorious. We're gonna detain a lot of people in the D.C. gulag and Gitmo. And list number five, I'm gonna recommend a lot of pardons. Every January 6th defendant is gonna get a pardon, especially my hero horn man. He is definitely at the top of the pardon list.

Tee-hee, putting kids in cages is so funny! And conservatives wonder why conservative "comedy" shows always fall so flat.

Well, we know this isn't satire because this dude landed a Federalist Society biography, but behind his trying-not-to-laugh half-giggles, he succinctly sums up the top three points of the agenda of the people who control nominations to our federal courts:

Purge the government of those not loyal to Trump. Indict political enemies (the specific charges aren't important). Deport not just "anchor babies" but "10 million people," a number that would put the logistics effort on par with another forced mass-removal effort that we will not name.

And fourth, everyone who committed violence or engaged in fraud on Dear Leader's behalf gets sprung from jail because Republicans love that stuff. Love it.

This is pretty cleanly a fascist agenda, and it is so nice these two boils on society's ass can giggle about it. And no, Mike Davis will probably not land a Trump attorney general gig even for a few weeks. That plum will likely go to whoever can pay Trump the most cash. Davis looks like a suit-off-the-rack sort of fascist, not the "has his own Garden of Evil" kind.

