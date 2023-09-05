Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia continues to baffle audiences with her threadbare-logic rants. On Sunday night, Greene went on fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show to discuss … Burning Man, the annual community and art festival. Held in a remote area of northwestern Nevada, the festival was hit with “2 to 3 months’ worth of rain” in one 24-hour period, leaving upward of 70,000 people stuck in the muddy, flooded desert.

Greene used this weather event to workshop her theory that the people peddling "Marxism" (whom seem to be defined as anyone not supporting former President Donald Trump) have moved on from Black Lives Matter and into promoting what she calls “this climate change crisis.” So far, so good. She asks if she can connect this disparate thought to Burning Man, then says:

There’s 73,000, 75,000 people in Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They're locked in. They're not allowed to leave. And they're basically, probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of all of it, it's the root of all evil, and it's going to destroy the earth and they’re feeling the panic.

These brainwashed partygoers, she claims, will head back to civilization where they will help to push the climate-change agenda. Who are these brainwashers? How’d they get there? Greene elides all those pesky details and goes on to blame Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others. Former senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington posted a video to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, showing what Greene considers a big idea.

x Marjorie Taylor Greene starts wild new conspiracy theory. Says 75,0000 Burning Man revelers were trapped in the mud to brainwash them into thinking climate change is real, and then they will spread the word when they get out. Oh, and the left is behind all this. (Video: InfoWars) pic.twitter.com/RCwY7w0Jpe — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 4, 2023

The reactions to this bit of business are the best medicine.

A visual description of what you just watched.

x pic.twitter.com/8pe7UsJ7B4 — DonJuan The Boy Wonder 🇧🇸 🇮🇪 🇬🇧 🇪🇸 🇺🇸 (@BoiJuanda) September 4, 2023

It’s too bad there isn’t a vaccine for what is afflicting her.

x That "Paranoid Mind Virus" is really a terrible affliction. — Scott Simanski (@scottsimanski) September 4, 2023

Here’s a fun one.

This might sum it all up in the least amount of words.

x Coo-coo — Michaele Glenn🌊🇺🇲🇺🇦🌊 No DMs (@Hemp4Good) September 5, 2023

