We begin today with the editorial board of The Miami Herald saying that the city of Miami is partly to blame for allowing Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio, sentenced yesterday to 22 years in federal prison for seditious conspiracy in charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, to flourish.

On Tuesday, his lawyers tried to tell the judge — U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, appointed by Trump in 2017 — that Tarrio was merely a “miguided patriot” who thought he was saving the country. But a jury didn’t believe that. Neither did Kelly. And neither do we. That’s because Miami already knew about this guy. Tarrio was a stain on this community long before Jan, 6, when he was parading around with a bullhorn and a bunch of other black-shirted men, his extremism on full display during gatherings at places like Versailles. As far back as 2018, we knew the ugliness that he harbored inside: He was in that infamous GOP mob pounding on the door of the Miami campaign headquarters for congressional candidate Donna Shalala when House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was visiting, screaming expletives and yelling: “Open up, it’s the Proud Boys in here.” But, right, he’s just a “misguided patriot.” That Miami allowed someone like this — a two-bit criminal-turned-police-informant and then hatemonger — to exist in plain sight is both reprehensible and an embarrassment. Community leaders keep trying to cast Miami as the city of the future. How does that forward-looking ideal square with tolerating an Enrique Tarrio, who — until he was charged — was happy to stand with those who tried to subvert the peaceful transition of power for the first time in U.S. history? And where was the Miami GOP’s condemnation of Tarrio back when he was pounding on doors or shouting through a bullhorn?

Will Bunch of The Philadelphia Inquirer writes that the police are becoming even more invasive at a time when the police unions support Trump overwhelmingly. (Pushing fair use a bit.)

New Yorkers were stunned going into Labor Day weekend to learn climate change isn’t the only heat some of them will be experiencing. At a news conference concerning a massive Caribbean street festival, J’ouvert, police brass announced that revelers enjoying a large backyard barbecue might have an uninvited guest: a New York Police Department surveillance drone. “If a caller states there’s a large crowd, a large party in a backyard, we’re going to be utilizing our assets to go up and go check on the party,” Kaz Daughtry, assistant NYPD Commissioner, told reporters. Even dropping the irony that J’ouvert is a carnival to celebrate the end of slavery, the news shocked civil libertarians who questioned the legality of the city’s privacy-invading drones. Daniel Schwarz, privacy and technology strategist at the New York Civil Liberties Union, called the backyard barbecue spying “a sci-fi inspired scenario.” [...] Police violence is flourishing. “Police strategy for the mentally ill should not involve shooting them,” was the recent headline over an editorial in the Star-Ledger of Newark, after police in Jersey City shot and killed a schizophrenic man with a knife. Nationally, you’ve seen the shocking footage of suburban Ohio cops shooting and accused of shoplifting when her car lurched a few inches toward an officer. Here in Philadelphia, locals are still sorting through the police lies in the aftermath of the police killing of motorist Eddie Irizarry. Police killings in 2022 set a recent record high, although the pace has diminished slightly this year. It feels important to see out-of-control, violent or politicized policing in the proper context — not as a random story that occasionally intrudes on the non-stop news of Donald Trump’s 50-50 chance of becoming 47th president despite his indictments, but as a subplot of the same narrative. The powerful, ultra-conservative police unions mostly endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020, and that ridiculous phalanx of motorcycle cops at his Atlanta arrest was a visual reminder that the police support him more than ever — despite his growing rap sheet.

Jozsef Papp and Shaddi Abusaid of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution report on the other RICO case occurring in Fulton County, Georgia: the case involving activists against “Cop City.”

A total of 61 protesters have been charged with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act. Some face additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering. Most are not from Georgia. [...] The indictment mainly focuses on the Defend the Atlanta Forest group, describing it as an Atlanta-based organization that prosecutors say is an “anti-government, anti-police, and anti-corporate extremist organization.” According to the indictment, the group’s purpose is to occupy parts or all of the 381 forested acres in DeKalb County owned by the city of Atlanta and leased to the Atlanta Police Foundation with the goal of halting the training center construction. At least six pages of the indictment are used to define “anarchist” in the group’s context.

Todd Spangler of the Detroit Free Press takes an interesting look at the state of Michigan’s election law as it relates to the possibilities of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson keeping Trump off of the ballot next year.

In Michigan, the secretary of state does set the list of presidential candidates eligible for the ballot in the primary (and ultimately the general) election, first publicizing a list of those "generally advocated" for the job in the media and then asking the Democratic and Republican state party chairpersons for a roster of potential candidates. There's nothing in the state election law about the secretary determining whether those individuals are qualified, however, or about keeping anyone off the list unless a candidate withdraws. Fact is, there's no body or organization that decides presidential qualifications: Candidates aren't asked to show a birth certificate to establish their age (there's a constitutional requirement a president be 35 or older) or that they are a natural-born citizen.[...] Then, there is also the "fundamental right to vote" enshrined in Proposal 2 enacted by state referendum last year. It's not hard to imagine Trump supporters arguing in court that keeping him off the ballot violates their right to support the candidate of their choice. Certainly, voters can't argue a right to vote for someone who is obviously disqualified by, say, not meeting the age requirement; but then, if a candidate such as Trump appeared on another state's — or even another county's — ballot, it's not hard seeing a judge believing they may have a point.

Renée Graham of The Boston Globe notes the ironies in GOP donors now queer-baiting GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott.

The irony of Scott’s dilemma is that he’s never met an anti-LGBTQ policy he wouldn’t endorse. He opposes same-sex marriage. He wants to strip federal funding from elementary and middle schools that allow trans kids to use preferred pronouns without parental consent. He voted against the Employment Nondiscrimination Act to extend job protections to LGBTQ people. Now the same anti-queer virulency that Scott heartily supports is threatening his presidential aspirations. Barely into his campaign in May, Scott was asked at a “News Shapers” event hosted by Axios what he would say to people “hesitant to vote for a single man talking about family values.” After talking around the question, Scott said, “The fact that half of America’s adult population is single for the first time, to suggest that somehow being married or not married is going to be the determining factor on whether or not you’re a good president or not — it sounds like we’re living in 1963 not 2023.” Scott’s numbers are off. According to a Pew Research Center poll in 2022, 30 percent of this nation’s adults identify as single. But he’s right — this is not 1963. Yet Scott only recognizes the inherent horrors of a throwback America when he’s the target of archaic views. He extends no such courtesy to women and girls now forced to endure what earlier generations suffered — desperately seeking an abortion, often at personal, financial, and even legal risk.

Kari Paul of the Guardian writes about the social media market for election misinformation in 2024 and it’s not all about X owner Elon Musk.

Social media firms’ handlings of misinformation and divisive speech reached a breaking point in the 2020 US presidential elections when Donald Trumpused online platforms to rile up his base, culminating in the storming of the Capitol building on 6 January 2021. But in the time since, companies have not strengthened their policies to prevent such crises, instead slowly stripping protections away. This erosion of safeguards, coupled with the rise of artificial intelligence, could create a perfect storm for 2024, experts warn. [...] While Musk’s decisions have been the most high profile in recent weeks, it is not the only platform whose policies have raised alarm. In June, YouTube reversed its election integrity policy, now allowing content contesting the validity of the 2020 elections to remain on the platform. Meanwhile, Meta has also reinstated accounts of high-profile spreaders of misinformation, including Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr. Experts say these reversals could create an environment similar to that which fundamentally threatened democracy in 2020. But now there is an added risk: the meteoric rise of artificial intelligence tools. Generative AI, which has increased its capabilities in the last year, could streamline the ability to manipulate the public on a massive scale.

Finally today, Derek Cai and Martin Yip of BBC News take a look at the ruling in a Hong Kong court ordering the city to create a framework for same-sex unions and the culture surrounding the issue in Hong Kong.

While LGBT advocates have over the years won small victories, there is only limited recognition of same-sex unions legalised outside the territory, in matters regarding taxation and spousal visas for foreign residents. But Tuesday's ruling said that the government's failure to actively provide alternative options - like civil unions - for LGBT couples violates their rights. "The absence of legal recognition of (same-sex partners') relationship is apt to disrupt and demean their private lives together in ways that constitute arbitrary interference," said Justice Patrick Keane. In lieu of the ruling, the court gave the government two years to form an official framework for recognising unions between members of the same sex.

Have the best possible day, everyone!