The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act has been a powerful tool for prosecutors since it was passed over 50 years ago. Georgia’s version of the law is even more powerful because it expands the types of charges that can be considered under RICO law.

That has led to some surprising cases under a law that was originally intended to enable better prosecutions of organized crime. Notably, the Fulton County district attorney’s office, which is handling the RICO case against Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants, used the law in 2015 to prosecute (and convict) school teachers involved in a cheating scandal. RICO cases are very desirable to prosecutors because they allow them to show legal actions as part of a greater criminal scheme.

But last week, the same Fulton County grand jury that indicted Trump handed up another big set of indictments. This time they indicted protesters who have been fighting for years against a massive police facility currently under construction that is known as “Cop City.”

The protesters are fighting against a proposed 85-acre police and fire services training facility. As The New York Times reported in March, environmental activists had hoped to save the area, which is one of the largest green spaces remaining in the region. Residents living in the area were also upset about the facility's $90 million cost, and some fear that it will be used to practice “urban assault tactics” by a police force many regard as already too militarized. One of several groups fighting the facility has collected more than 100,000 names on a petition to halt the construction.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, this sweeping indictment is not being filed by Willis but by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The indictment describes protesters at the site as members of an “anti-government, anti-police, and anti-corporate extremist organization.”

Protests over Cop City have been ongoing since the Atlanta City Council approved the facility’s construction in 2021. In January, confrontations became violent. Police shot and killed a protester in an alleged exchange of fire in which a Georgia state trooper was also wounded. The circumstances surrounding that shooting are still in dispute.

However, officials insisted that the new facility is an important part of police reforms in Atlanta. In June, local lawmakers approved funding for the facility. That approval came after opponents of the facility testified in a hearing that lasted over 14 hours.

Since then, tense protests have continued and a raft of charges have been issued. That includes five people arrested on charges of domestic terrorism and three workers at a nonprofit organization arrested for financial crimes. Those charges may sound ominous, but according to Rolling Stone, many of the “terrorism” charges were actually related to acts of vandalism.

Last week, the Fulton County grand jury handed down indictments against 61 people, many of whom are allegedly connected to the Defend the Atlanta Forest group, which has been trying to stop the construction of Cop City. Some of those named were also subjects of earlier indictments. As The Daily Beast reports, some of those 61 were indicted for violent crimes. However, among those indicted in the RICO case are three people whose crimes were limited to handing out fliers, and another who acted as a volunteer legal observer at a protest. Those defendants are now facing a minimum five-year sentence.

Over 30 years ago, the Justice Department warned that the RICO Act “was designed broadly with severe penalties for use as an effective weapon against organized crime, but the act has been applied in circumstances not originally intended by Congress, such as the use of RICO's civil provisions against protest organizations,” and that “the use of civil RICO against protesters poses compelling constitutional questions. Expressivist activities such as protest marches, picketing or public and private facilities, mass mailings, and newsletters are entitled to protection under the first amendment.”

Even though a federal court had already upheld the use of the RICO act in a case regarding anti-abortion activists harassing a Connecticut clinic, the Department of Justice continued to warn that the use of RICO in such cases raised several questions. It concluded, “The Supreme Court should scrutinize the use of civil RICO against protest groups and limit RICO's use when first amendment rights are threatened.”

RICO cases allow prosecutors to weave together many threads to tell a story. That’s an effective tool, whether it’s being used against organized crime, members of the Trump campaign trying to overturn the election, or protesters trying to protect a forest. Whether it’s also an appropriate tool is going to require more court decisions.

